Over 300 girls take part in sorority Recruitment Week





Filed under Life

Sorority Recruitment Week 2015 has come and gone. A total of 345 girls registered for Recruitment Week, breaking a record for the university, and matching numbers recorded from other universities in the state.

Introductory events began last week with a parent-daughter welcome on Saturday, August 15. Parents and students interested in USA Greek Life were present to learn more about the sororities on campus and all of the events during the week of recruitment. The informative event was followed by Panhellenic Orientation on Wednesday, Aug. 19. This orientation introduced the young ladies to their Pi Chi, or Recruitment Counselor, and they were placed into groups to complete the events for the rest of the week and get to know other potential new members of the sororities. The Pi Chi’s are members of the sororities who disaffiliate from their chapter to help the girls through the week with no bias, but plenty of knowledge about Greek life, and reveal their sorority after the girls receive bids the following Saturday at Bid Day.

Recruitment Week officially began with Ice Water Teas on Thursday, Aug. 20. The young ladies participating in rush were able to visit each of the five sororities for 25 minutes. Ice Water Teas is designed to introduce the young ladies to the different sorority chapters on campus. The members of the sororities perform chants and cheers upon arrival to the event. Afterwards, the ladies are introduced to the various sisters of each chapter and shown around the houses.

The week continued with Philanthropy Party. This event, held Friday, Aug. 21, gave the young ladies an opportunity to become familiar with the different philanthropies that the sororities are involved with, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Girl Scouts of the USA, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The girls participating in rush helped work on creative projects that each chapter will donate to their philanthropy, allowing the girls to interact with the sorority members and give back to the community.

The next day of Recruitment Week focused on each sorority’s sisterhood. These themed parties promise skits, slide shows and pure merriment to portray to potential new members the bond that the sisters share.

The following evening, was Preference night, a more solemn and focused event, during which the young ladies participated in more serious conversation, while hearing member’s speak about their values and time in the chapter. After the visits finished, the girls rushing decided the sorority they felt most at home in, before Bid Day.

Bid Day, the most anticipated day of Recruitment Week, will take place Monday, Aug. 24 and close out the week’s activities. Invitations to join a sorority are distributed to new members on this day. Friends and family will gather at the Sorority Commons to watch these young ladies receive their bids and run home to their new sisters.