Knapp first to represent South at national conference

Knapp receives state, national scholarships for American Association of University Women





For the first time, South Alabama will be represented at the National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.

Kinsley Knapp, a sophomore nursing major from Tallahassee, was selected to attend the conference after Krista Harrell, associate dean of students and Title IX coordinator, advised her to apply.

“I found out about the conference and the opportunity from Dr. Harrell as she was telling me about the beginnings of an AAUW (American Association of University Women) chapter at South,” she said. “I applied for a scholarship from the Alabama branch and a National Scholarship.

“In a meeting about a month later, Dr. Harrell told me I had received an $800 scholarship from the state branch. The following day, I received a national scholarship that would cover my registration, room and board, and pre-conference activities. These scholarships will together cover my total trip and are allowing me to attend this amazing conference.”

Knapp, who was elected as student-at-large with the Student Government Association, said she’s excited about the opportunity to help not only South’s chapter of the AAUW, but also women of the University in general.

“Since our AAUW chapter is in the early stages, I’m elated to be the first ever attendee from South,” Knapp said. “I know I will learn so many things that I can bring back and share with South and will also enable be to become a better leader and continue striving to empower women throughout the University.”

Knapp said the conference will begin with lobbying on Capitol Hill, “consist of workshops and keynote speakers” and include a graduate school and career fair.

“I encourage all ladies to learn more about ways to become involved with amazing opportunities like this and continue to empower more women in office and as leaders,” she said. “It’s each of our responsibility to continue learning, growing and striving to be the best we can be and empower each other. I’m ecstatic to get to represent our spectacular university in Washington, D.C. and cannot wait to see what’s in store for myself and the University.”

The conference, which is sponsored by AAUW, will be held June 2-6 at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland.