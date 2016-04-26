Mega Musical Chairs, the game takes a back seat to charity

We’ve all played musical chairs at some point in our lives. The age-old game has been a favorite for years, but what happens when you add over 450 students and raise the stakes a bit? Mega Musical Chairs!

Mega Musical Chairs is an annual fundraiser hosted by Alpha Epsilon Delta (AED). The fourth annual event raised thousands of dollars, and all proceeds went to the winner’s charity of choice.

“The ideology behind the fundraiser is to underscore and understanding that adversity and exploitation are international problems that can’t be localized to any one region of the world,” Mayank Patel, MC of the event, said.

“Through this event, we hope to educate the students here on the duties and obligations required of all future leaders, while also teaching the vital lessons on cultural competency and international issues,” Patel said.

In the past, various charities such as the Clinton Bush Haiti Fund, Fallen Heros of America and the USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

This year’s winner, Brea Potts, represented Camp Kesem. Potts was thrilled that she was able to win $5,400 for Camp Kesem.

“We’ve raised money throughout the year, and this makes it even better. I had so much fun,” Potts said.

Camp Kesem is a summer camp for children with parents afflicted with cancer.

The event really lived up to its name this year. Over 450 students participated in the Mega Musical Chairs event. Numerous charities were represented at the event, including Little Sisters of the Poor, Make a Wish and the Aashray Care Home.

This year, AED partnered with the Jaguars Care National Day of Service. Jaguars Care is the national day of service for South Alabama alumni.

“This is the first time that Jaguars Care has actually implemented a student aspect to it, so this is our first step in implementing student alumni relations and they sponsored with us and donated $1000,” Allyson Heng, co chair of the Mega Musical Chairs event explained.

Despite the competition and desire to win for their charities, students really had fun playing the game.

“As a kid, I was terrible at this. I was always the first out, so this is like getting over a fear. I’m excited to be a part of it,” Kyle Allen, a freshman accounting major, said.

“My favorite part was just at the very beginning when we started and everybody was dancing and having a really good time, and then of course you started getting out, but you know, that’s okay,” Joseph Kaiser, a sophomore double majoring in English and Philosophy, said.

The Mega Musical Chairs event continues to grow and flourish each year. Just last year, the event raised over $3000 for charity.

This year, the event surpassed that amount and raised over $5000. South Alabama’s Mega Musical Chairs event recently received recognition at the 2016 ACUI Annual Conference.

The event won an international award for Student-Driven Program of the Year.

“We’re really really thankful for [the award] because the University of South Alabama nominated us for it,” Heng said.