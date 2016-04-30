The student news site of The University of South Alabama

Former TE Braedon Bowman signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

Alyssa Newton, Contributing Writer
April 30, 2016
Breadon Bowman will become a Jaguar, again.

Bowman has signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent via his Twitter account.

 

 

 

 

“It’s what I’ve been working for since I was young,” Bowman told The Vanguard. “Now that the opportunity is here, it’s an awesome feeling.”

Bowman, who is 6’3″ and 240 pounds, played two seasons at South Alabama as a tight end after he transferred from Scottsdale Community College in Arizona. 

“South taught me a lot,” Bowman said when asked how South impacted his career. “South helped me gain 40 pounds and get faster and strong. I had great coaches that helped me grow on and off the field. I can’t wait to see South in the Top 25 and be able to say I helped then to their first bowl game.”

Bowman participated in South Alabama’s Pro Day back in March; he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and had 26 reps on the 225-pound bench press. 

(PHOTO: TWITTER)

(PHOTO: TWITTER)

Bowman could be the second former South Alabama Jaguar to play in a regular-season NFL game. Former South Alabama tight end Wes Saxton signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent last spring and played a few minutes in one regular-season game this past season on his birthday.

The past week has been a big one for Bowman, and not just for his football career. A week ago from today, Bowman proposed to his girlfriend.

 

“It’s been two life changing Saturdays in a row,” Bowman said. “She’s amazing and can’t wait to spend my life with her. And I can’t wait to get to Jacksonville to start working.”

 

MORE: Ryan Onkka, a former teammate (TE) and roommate took this video when Bowman agreed to sign.

 

1 Comment

One Response to “Former TE Braedon Bowman signs with Jacksonville Jaguars”

  1. Brad Marucha on May 1st, 2016 12:50 pm

    Braedon, congratulations! This is awesome! Work hard. I’ll be watching. Coach Marucha

    [Reply]

