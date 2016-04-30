Former TE Braedon Bowman signs with Jacksonville Jaguars
Breadon Bowman will become a Jaguar, again.
Bowman has signed with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent via his Twitter account.
— Braedon Bowman (@braedonbowman10) April 30, 2016
“It’s what I’ve been working for since I was young,” Bowman told The Vanguard. “Now that the opportunity is here, it’s an awesome feeling.”
Bowman, who is 6’3″ and 240 pounds, played two seasons at South Alabama as a tight end after he transferred from Scottsdale Community College in Arizona.
“South taught me a lot,” Bowman said when asked how South impacted his career. “South helped me gain 40 pounds and get faster and strong. I had great coaches that helped me grow on and off the field. I can’t wait to see South in the Top 25 and be able to say I helped then to their first bowl game.”
Bowman participated in South Alabama’s Pro Day back in March; he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds and had 26 reps on the 225-pound bench press.
Bowman could be the second former South Alabama Jaguar to play in a regular-season NFL game. Former South Alabama tight end Wes Saxton signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent last spring and played a few minutes in one regular-season game this past season on his birthday.
The past week has been a big one for Bowman, and not just for his football career. A week ago from today, Bowman proposed to his girlfriend.
“It’s been two life changing Saturdays in a row,” Bowman said. “She’s amazing and can’t wait to spend my life with her. And I can’t wait to get to Jacksonville to start working.”
MORE: Ryan Onkka, a former teammate (TE) and roommate took this video when Bowman agreed to sign.
The moment it happened. Congrats @braedonbowman10 #JagNation #JacksonvilleJaguars pic.twitter.com/ZM1kGsQqfB
— Ryan Onkka (@Big_Onk) May 1, 2016
Braedon, congratulations! This is awesome! Work hard. I’ll be watching. Coach Marucha
