USA alumni directs videos for Broadway star





Filed under News, Showcase

Simon Reinert is enjoying a career boom that’s only a shadow of a dream for most college students.

Reinert, a University of South Alabama alumni, has come a long way since his days as a photo editor for The Vanguard – he’s in New York City fresh off filming a music video for an award-winning Broadway actor.

He said his crash course in commercial video began five years ago with a small internship that propelled him to the Big Apple, where his networking paid off earlier this year.

A mutual friend introduced Reinert to Leslie Odom Jr., a Tony Award-winning Broadway actor and singer, who starred in a lead role for the Broadway show “Hamilton.”

The Grammy Award-winning Broadway show, “Hamilton,” blends hip-hop and the history of the American Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. Odom, who stars as Vice President Aaron Burr, wanted a documentary filmed to memorialize the opening night for himself and the other cast members.

“Leslie asked my friend to film a documentary,” Reinert said. “He didn’t have time to shoot it, so my friend contacted me.”

“I hadn’t been to a Broadway show before, and I didn’t know anything about ‘Hamilton,’” he continued. “I went into this job pretty oblivious to the inevitable fame this show would have. That may be why Leslie and I got along so well.

The six-minute documentary captured the surreal energy of night from beginning to end. In one scene, an awe-struck actor stands before the grandeur of the eerily empty theatre. The next moment, A-list actors like Denzel Washington and Laverne Cox make their way into the theatre, and the film concludes with a lavish afterparty befit for Hollywood stars.

In a Rolling Stone interview, Odom described working with Reinert as a “fun and collaborative experience,” and the two kept in touch after the documentary was filmed.

Odom, a gifted singer, eventually contacted Reinert again to shoot the music video for the prerelease single “Autumn Leaves” on his re-released debut album “Leslie Odom Jr.”

Setting a date to produce the video proved challenging. Odom had been nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical – that he would later win – and press tours consumed his time.

They spent a month planning the shoot while Odom traveled, and their conception of the video evolved as they worked together. Eventually, they decided to create a video that interpreted the song as a romance story set in New York City, which featured Odom and his wife.

Odom and Reinert met on July 13 after three rescheduled dates and a month of planning. “We finally ended up filming the day after the Tony Awards where Leslie just won his Tony for Best Lead Actor,” Reinert said. “He was exhausted, but on a career high, so we both had incredible energy to endure a 14-hour shoot.

Reinert described the experience as “Ambitious and exhausting, but worth it.”

The “Autumn Leaves” music video is a sultry jazz single that must be watched with a glass of champagne in hand. The video switches between the flashback story of Odom and his lover in Central Park, to an abandoned Odom who sings tenderly of his past lover before an intimate crowd. Cool, dark blues and soft red-gold hues distinguish the two narratives in the three-minute video.

When asked about his creative process, Reinert said he started with the lyrics. “I listened to the track about 10 times on repeat before I started to see anything,” he said. “The color palette came first, then the styling, then the locations.”

Reinert and Odom don’t currently have any projects planned, but they plan to work together again in the near future.

In the meantime, Reinert said his next project will take him to Costa Rica where he’ll film world-class fishermen. “The world is open and I’m ready to jump back in.”

Reinert earned his bachelor of arts degree in communications with a concentration in digital film and cinema from USA. Reinert currently works as a freelance director and director of photography, and he previously worked for Cosmopolitan magazine as a video producer and web content editor. To view the “Hamilton” documentary, the “Autumn Leaves” music video and more, visit http://www.simonreinert.com/.