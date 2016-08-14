Student spotlight: Lily Webb

Photo courtesy of Lily Webb.





While the University of South Alabama has many students that are from Mobile or commute from nearby cities, USA also has its fair of out of city, out of state, and out of country students as well.

Lily Webb, an incoming freshman and theatre major, Distinguished Young Women scholarship recipient and Whiddon Scholar, is one of those students, born in Seattle, Washington, and traveling all the way from Waterville, Maine, to attend USA.

“I found South through the Distinguished Young Women Scholarship Program,” Webb explained. “I chose to attend for a lot of reasons. The main appeal is that South offers a musical theatre BFA I’m hoping to audition into, which many schools do not offer.”

When asked what Webb liked about USA as a school and as a campus, she replied, “South is such a great school to choose. There is a path for everyone here. My major is one of the most non-traditional, and there’s a path for me. There are so many clubs, and social circles, that everyone can find a place to belong. I particularly enjoy the Bethel (the honors headquarters), and the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center.”

Before choosing South for her undergraduate education, Webb attended Messalonskee High School in Maine, where her family moved to after many years in Seattle, Washington. It was at Messalonskee High that Webb started to really hone her talent for the dramatic and musical arts.

“I was 16 plays in my community throughout high school,” Webb said. “ I attended All State, Jazz All State and All Eastern Music Festivals, was involved in my school’s chamber chorus, and helped found and direct my school’s a cappella group. I was president of what is known as Girls Advisory Board, where I worked with female community leaders to put on conferences for girls around Maine and even in Connecticut.”

With her extensive past experience and future experiences to be had within USA’s theatre and musical theatre department, Webb hopes to pursue a career in acting and potentially a graduate program in the performing arts.

“The ideal [career path] would be to become an actress, and possibly pursue a master’s of fine arts degree in theatre. However, I’m also going to keep up on my science and math classes in case that does not work out and I decide I want to pursue something in the medical field.” Webb said.

Though Webb has yet to attend classes at USA so far, she already has begun to get a feel for the university and her place here with the USA Honors Program and the USA theatre department.

“So far I’ve mostly spent time with the honors program, which has been awesome. I have only been on campus a short time now and I already feel like I’ve gained another family. I’ve also signed up to audition for the fall musical and have met the directors, which I’m really excited about. Heathers is one of my favorites. Everyone has been so welcoming, and they have so much school spirit. I love it. It’s contagious. GO JAGS!”

Her experiences in Mobile have Webb already excited to explore and experience more of what USA has to offer her. She has expressed interest in getting involved even more than she already is with student government, clubs, conferences, and the undergraduate research that she will be conducting as a Whiddon Scholar.

“I’m pretty drawn to First Year Council and Outdoor Adventures, and I hope to attend some theatre conferences and learn from my undergraduate honors thesis as I continue school at South.”

Though Webb doesn’t know where theatre will take her after college, for the field is constantly shifting, moving, and evolving, she is excited to soak up as much of the Southern culture and sun while she can living here in Mobile.

“ I love Mobile. Being born in Seattle, I love the rain. Turns out: I didn’t even know what rain was until I moved here. The thunderstorms here are unreal. Not to mention the Southern hospitality. More people have said ‘hello’ or ‘how are you?’ in a single day than in a week at home. Step it up, New England!”