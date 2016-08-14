USA Honors Freshmen Retreat brings a close-knit community closer

The USA Honors Program hosted a two-day retreat for incoming freshmen last week August 9 and 10 at Camp Grace.

The Annual event is a fun introduction to the program and the honors community.

“The Whiddon honors program is pretty rigorous, but our students survive and thrive in it largely thanks to the strong social connections they have with each other,” Dr. Doug Marshall, Associate Professor of sociology and Assistant Director of the USA Honors Program, explained. “The retreat is a way to jump-start those relationships, so that students don’t have to spend their whole first semester at South trying to find their group and where they fit in at the same time that they’re getting used to doing college-level work.”

The two-day adventure starts with the new freshmen and accompanying faculty and upperclassmen leaving USA’s campus early in the morning on the JagTrans. Students and faculty participate in icebreaker games, activities to help students more easily define what makes a successful student, and discussions on expectations for honors students.

Lydia Turner, an honors foreign language freshman, said she learned a lot of useful information to get the most out of her educational experience.

“I really enjoyed learning about the process for choosing and researching your senior thesis,” Turner said. “I had no idea that the subject matters could be so diverse and flexible. Instead of dreading my thesis, I am excited about it and already coming up with ideas.”

“[The retreat] let me get to know a ton of people from honors, both upperclassmen and the other freshmen,” Kristen Huete, new honors freshman, said. “It forces us to spend an extended period of time together, shows us similarities we might not have otherwise realized, and makes us figure out ways to cooperate with each other.”

The second day, these activities continue through the morning– including the camp’s rope course, which is cited by many honors students as their favorite part of the retreat.

“Your comfort zone gets destroyed with your personal bubble on the ropes course, so that forces you to bond quickly,” Huete said.

Returning honors students join the freshman, faculty, and student helpers to introduce themselves to the new students and give advice on how to tackle the hardest parts of being a university student. During this time, freshmen are able to meet other honors students within their fields of study who can help them navigate their schedules on USA’s campus, give them advice on which professors to take and more.

This year the USA Honors Program introduced a new mentoring program for incoming freshman, assigning each student an upperclassman volunteer to guide them through the process of being in honors. These mentors, or “bigs” as the students are choosing to call them, will accompany their freshmen, or “littles,” to honors social events, help them with any academic or navigational needs they may have and be a new friend to them in this new chapter of their life.

Going to the retreat before the semester starts, allows honors student’s get to know one another outside an academic environment, according to Matthew Glaser, a junior in the honors program and an English major at USA.

“I go back to the retreat to meet the incoming freshmen and see how they are adjusting to their new community, not so long ago I was in their shoes,” Glaser said. “It’s our job as upperclassmen to ensure that they feel welcomed and are guided in the right directions.”

“The retreat was better than I thought it would be. I had been worried that I would have nothing but awkward small talk with a bunch of strangers,” Turner said. “But everyone was very kind and genuine. I definitely want to return as an upperclassman. Honors isn’t just a word to stamp on a diploma– it truly is a family.”