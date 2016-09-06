USA defeats Mississippi State

Jaccob Hearn USA quarterback Dallas Davis hurdles over MSU defensive back Brandon Bryant. Photo by Jaccob Hearn.





The University of South Alabama won a hard-fought victory against Mississippi State University on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016. The final score was 21-20.

This victory marked USA’s first win against an SEC team. The SEC is regarded as one of the most accomplished sports conferences due to its winning reputation.

“We came through today, and to have the opportunity to win against an SEC West team, with extremely well-coached athletes, is really a blessing,” Head Coach Joey Jones said. “We beat an MSU team that is as well-coached as its going to get by Coach Dan Mullen. To have a chance to play those guys, you know you’re going against the best.”

Many players entered the game today wanting to prove their worth, according to USA safety Roman Buchanan.

“I’m just as good – if not better – than those guys, and that’s how a lot of my teammates feel,” said Buchanan. “The media and the public is programmed to believe that they were supposed to win just because they have three letters on their jersey, but we came here and beat them today.”

For most of the first quarter, USA held their own until MSU scored the first touchdown.

“We were confident going into this game,” USA receiver Josh Magee said. “We just needed to pay attention to the details, continue to have confidence and do what we know and practice.”

MSU scored again during the second quarter, and then USA missed two field goal attempts and recieved four penalties.

“Ever since the beginning of fall camp we’ve been working on third down drives,” USA quarterback Dallas Davis said. “Penalties don’t affect us. We just move on to the next play.”

USA safety Devon Earl agreed. “We knew that if we fixed those mistakes and looked toward the next play, that we would be alright.”

In the second half the Jaguars pulled ahead of the Bulldogs.

“After the first half we just came out and played better,” Davis said. “Since the beginning, coach has told us to play fast and finish strong. We didn’t play as fast as we should have in the first half, but in the second half we sure did finish strong.”

With one minute left to play, MSU had driven to the 20-yard line and only needed a field goal to win the game.

“I was biting my nails when they got inside the 20, but we went out there and gave it all we got,” USA tight end Gerald Everett said. “He missed it so the rest is history. Now we know what we really can do after our debut upset. Going into conference games now, if we don’t perform up to our potential, then we are going to be extremely upset.”

The team is really coming together this year, according to Davis. They’re growing as a family and becoming a team like no other.

“I’m so proud of the guys around me,” Earl said. “The things that have changed since I’ve been here – its been a long time coming. You can feel it. You can feel the love between the players, the coaches and the community.”

“They’ve put in their work and they know there is character on this team,” Jones said. “These guys have have bought into my motto of ‘one heartbeat’ 100 percent.”

“I’m a part of the South Alabama Jaguars that beat MSU,” Buchanan said. “That’s how I look at it. I’m one of 105. I can’t make plays unless they do their job and vice versa.”

“I don’t know what this means for USA because this is the first time this has happened, but we want to change the culture,” said Earl. “We want to create a winning culture, and we’re beginning to do that. We won, but we aren’t satisfied. We aren’t stopping.”