The University of South Alabama Women’s golf Team will be competing in the USA Intercollegiate tournament this Saturday, Sept. 10, through Monday, Sept. 12. The women’s tee times are 9:50 a.m. -10:30 a.m. lasting until about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

USA accounting major and Student-Athlete Advosory Committee representative Carianne Wright said, “Georgia State and Samford are usually good competitors. I think we have a good home course advantage, as well as the skill set and drive to win. Although the course is tough, it is great to compete on.”

USA public relations major and SAAC representative Elisa Axelsen said, “Everyone has worked really hard and we are excited to get started with tournaments. If we all play our best I think, especially with the home course advantage, we have a really good chance to win.”

The other participating teams are the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama State University, Eastern Kentucky University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Georgia State University, McNeese State University, Samford University, University of Southern Mississippi and Stephen F. Austin State University.

Come out and support the Lady Jags this weekend!