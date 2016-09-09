USA cross country meet
September 9, 2016
Filed under Sports
The University of South Alabama Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams will compete tomorrow on Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. at the Mobile Fairgrounds. The women’s team will compete first in the 6,000-meter race, and men will compete in the 8 kilometer race.
Philip Friedlander, junior premed major, who will be participating in the 8k competition, said, “UTA will be the team to beat at this meet, but we have a lot of depth and many talented incoming members, so we have a solid competing group.”
