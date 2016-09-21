Environmental documentaries by USA students to air at Baldwin County campus





Documentary films made by USA film students will be aired at the Baldwin County Campus’s performance art center tomorrow at 7 p.m.

The films were created to raise awareness about Alabama’s environmental challenges and triumphs.

The filmmakers traveled all over the Gulf Coast community to gain perspective on how the environment has been impacted in one of the most ecologically diverse states in the country.

Emily Driscoll, the program communications manager, with the non-profit Southern Environmental Law Center said that these films are very important for bringing exposure to the ecosystems that surround us here on the coast.

“These films are a great way to tell a visual story about a lot of these issues that are happening statewide that people might not know about,” Driscoll said, “it’s a way to bring the impacts of these issues on communities and decision makers and the natural resources that Alabama is known for. It helps to bring awareness to these issues, and raise appreciation for Alabama’s environment.”

Driscoll promises the event will have something for everyone who loves and appreciates what the Gulf Coast has to offer.

With the coast being a popular tourist destination for fishing, boating, beaches and eating the fresh caught seafood, these films will provide an in depth look on how the ecology and environment are impacted and changing on a constant basis.