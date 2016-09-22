Police Oversight Should Serve Citizens, Not Just Police





The Mobile City Council has approved a citizen’s oversight board for police conduct, formally called The Mobile Police Citizens Community Relations Advisory Council. The council will be comprised of eight members. Seven members are appointed by the city council and one member is appointed by the Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

The approval is compromised by Stimpson’s proviso that the committee can only exist if it provides “unequivocal support” to the MPD. Such a requirement is counterintuitive to the point of negating the function of the organization. A true citizen’s council will have only one obligation: to the citizens at large.

Renewed interest in an advisory council arrived after the shooting death of 19-year-old Michael Moore three months ago. According to police, Moore was driving a stolen vehicle when he was pulled over by officer Harold Hurst. Hurst claims that Moore reached for a gun in his waistband, prompting the officer to fire four shots, three of which fatally hit Moore.

As catalogued by The New York Daily News, the official story has changed three times since the shooting. First, a spokesperson for the MPD claimed that the gun was found in Moore’s vehicle. A few days later, the claim changed from the gun having been found in the vehicle to having been found “at the scene,” implying the gun may have been found outside the vehicle. Not long after that, the narrative changed once again to the gun having been recovered from Moore’s body at the hospital.

Hurst was not wearing a body camera at the time of the incident. According to city council member Fred Richardson, although taxpayers spent nearly $2 million to purchase 300 body cameras for the MPD, the policy surrounding the use of the cameras remains unclear. Richardson said he is waiting for the policy’s release and that “it should come from the mayor’s office.”

“They need a policy that if you don’t have a camera, you call for backup,” Richardson continued.

Although, given what little information we have, we may as well assume for now that body cameras are required for on-duty officers. According to a police spokesman, Hurst was not yet on duty. Of course, the question arises: if Hurst was not on duty and without a required body camera, then why did he conduct a traffic stop?

One month after the shooting, officer Hurst was reintegrated into the department at a desk job on administrative duty despite the fact that the investigation was still ongoing. At the time, representative Barbara Drummond (D-Alabama) expressed dismay at the department’s decision.

“Mr. Moore was killed about three weeks ago and to have this officer back on the job in any capacity, even administratively, is totally unacceptable,” Drummond said.

Now, three months after the shooting, with the investigation nearly concluded and at least a few of the initial claims by the MPD called into question, we must ask ourselves: what message was sent to Moore’s family, and to citizens in general, by rehiring Hurst?

Essentially, we are being told that the death of a citizen does not carry enough weight to withhold rehiring an officer. Until a judiciary committee has thoroughly concluded an officer to not be a murderer, it is completely inappropriate to employ that officer, even if the officer is relegated to desk-work. Rather than show neutrality, the department expressed support for the compromised officer, creating a perception that Hurst remains a public servant and not a suspect. This perception may create bias within the Grand Jury who will hear Hurst’s case.

The advisory council comes as a response to calls from black community leaders for greater police oversight and accountability following Moore’s death.

Racial tensions between the MPD and black communities are a familiar but underreported issue. In an article published in 2014 for AL.com, Sharon Perry recounted two separate incidents involving her then 18-year-old son, DeMarco Edwards, and the police.

During the first incident, Edwards was pulled over while driving home from an evening at church spent with his mother. Edwards was removed from his vehicle and frisked, but apparently no reason was given for why, according to Perry.

A few months later, Edwards was questioned by an officer while talking on the phone with his mother at a gas station. Perry said that Edwards was issued a traffic citation for an unbuckled seatbelt, although he was standing outside his car pumping gas at the time.

Perry believes her son was racially profiled. “We need something to actually take care of the situation,” she said at a city council meeting at the time. “It’s OK to talk about it, but let’s put some action into it. If you want to prevent a Ferguson, make some moves. … I’m not only afraid for my son, but other youths in the city.”

The meeting was attended by Police Chief James Barber. Barber questioned the utility of a citizen’s review board, claiming complaints about police misconduct were already handled “internally within the department.”

Barber’s position represents the same “unequivocal support” view expressed by Stimpson. However, what these officials fail to acknowledge is how internal accountability within U.S. police departments is notoriously lacking. There have been numerous cases in which bystander footage has conflicted with police narratives following events in which conduct was called into question.

Even without conflicting footage, police narratives are often inconsistent. The New York Daily News catalogued three different accounts of the Moore case, and there are more documented occurrences of this happening across the country.

Albert Terry III is a Mobilian, USA student and reporter for The Vanguard who, over the past several years, has been active with community organizations pushing for police reform. “The political, economic, cultural and even geographical marginalization of black people in this majority-black city is and has always been starkly evident,” Terry said.

In regards to reform, Terry explained that “our demands for a civilian oversight committee, an unbiased independent prosecutor to take cases against police officers, and body cameras which cannot be controlled by officers and that feed into a third party server, are immensely popular and have received tremendous support from the public.”

The current advisory board hardly meets the goals set out by its original proponents. Although it is an important first step towards improving community relations between citizens and the police, more has to be done to address the issue of accountability.

“A major deficiency with the board in its current form is that advisory members are chosen by appointment, not election,” Terry said.

The organization will pend renewal on Jan. 21, 2021. Given the political interests expressed by City Council members Fred Richardson, Levon C. Manzie, Gina Gregory, C.J. Small and Joel Daves, all of whom co-sponsored the compromised ordinance along with Stimpson and Barber, it is unlikely that the council will appoint advisory members willing to hold the MPD’s feet to the fire in cases of potential wrongdoing.

Currently, the advisory council will serve as a sounding board for members of the community whose voices have previously gone unheard. Still, the power of the council to affect change based on the issues brought before them remains lacking.

Transparency and accountability can only improve relations between police and the communities they are sanctioned to protect. Although some may see greater oversight as compromising the welfare of officers, the reality is that violent situations are more likely to occur in communities where police are perceived as unwilling to accept responsibility for their own actions.