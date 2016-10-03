Student Spotlight: Tyler Brandon

Jaccob Hearn Tyler Brandon, a junior in USA’s music education program, plays music on his trombone in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. Brandon has been playing the trombone more than nine years. Photo by Jaccob Hearn.





The music department at the University of South Alabama is among the most rigorous degrees offered at the university.

Tyler Brandon, a junior in the music education program, has experience performing, conducting and composing music. Brandon is a prime example of how hard work and dedication pays off.

Originally from Long Beach, Miss., Brandon said he chose to attend USA because he liked the community.

“When I first toured here, I noticed that the music department was a really close-knit group, and they treated each other like a family,” Brandon said. “I really admired that and wanted to be a part of it.”

Now in his third year as a prominent member of the music department, he has two years of experience with the Jaguar Marching band under his belt, and performs with other USA instrumental ensembles. Brandon said that music has always been his passion and pursuing a different degree never crossed his mind.

Brandon explained how composing impacted his life, his view on music and his performances.

“Composing has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he said. “I will never forget the feeling of showing my first attempts at composition to my band director in seventh grade. I don’t think I have ever seen him [band director] so excited. He offered to perform one on our spring concert, and he offered to let me conduct. I can still remember standing on the podium at that first concert and hearing my piece played live. I was able to hear something of my own creation being realized by perhaps 30 musicians, and it blew me away.”

Brandon said that after that experience, his family was eager to support his composition and music pursuits. Their support helped him explore his talents.

“I became addicted to composing. My grandfather saw this and invested in very expensive music notation software for me to use. That is when it all began. Since that time, I have been fortunate enough to hear seven of my pieces played in concert, and I was invited to conduct six of those.”

Though Brandon enjoys performing and exploring works by other composers, he explained how his first experience conducting as a senior in high school furthered his passion for conducting.

“My experiences conducting my own pieces led me to be invited to conduct a piece with the middle school band my senior year of high school that I did not compose,” he said. “I was able to work with this particular band class a few times a week for a month to prepare the piece. That was one of my first experiences teaching something I did not write, and I loved it!”

Brandon continues to work with younger school bands today at Chickasaw High School.

“It’s given me a great deal of hands-on time teaching, and I learned so much about teaching and running a band program,” Brandon said of the experience. “It’s quite possibly the most rewarding job that I can think of, and I am quite passionate about it.”

Of course, Brandon is doing just as much learning about music, if not more, as he does teaching it. As a past member of the Jaguar Marching Band, USA music department, instrumental ensembles and USA Honors Program, Brandon has been able to pursue many opportunities in performing, composing and researching music with USA faculty. Brandon said his undergraduate research work within the music department is especially rewarding.

“One of the greatest has been to begin the process of undergraduate research,” he said. “I am currently working on my honors program, senior thesis with my mentor, Dr. Greg Gruner. I’ll be writing a composition and organizing a performance of it. Even at such an early stage of research, I have met many really great people and have gained a lot of experience from doing so.”

After graduation, Brandon intends to earn his master’s degree and potentially his doctorate in music. He credits USA for preparing him to pursue these ambitions.

“This college has provided me with opportunities and experiences that I never thought I would have, and I’m certain that it would do the same for any prospective student. I consider it quite a blessing to be able to attend a university that does so much for me.”