Heathers: delicious, dark, fun

Jaccob Hearn Veronica (Emily Ericson) and J.D (Jeremiah Sims) react to relentless news coverage of the “suicide” of one of the Heathers, in the Theatre USA’s production of ‘Heather’s: The Musical.’ Photo by Jaccob Hearn.





Filed under Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Were any of us truly popular in high school? What did it take to reach such heights to be admired by your peers?

Heathers takes a look at this typical high school drama and cranks it up a notch while also going to some very dark places.

The first show of the season by Theatre USA, it is a rowdy and guilty pleasure musical that opened Friday and is based on the 1988 Winona Ryder movie.

“Set in a high school in Sherwood Ohio in 1989, Heathers follows the story of Veronica Sawyer,” senior Josh Alter, supporting actor said. “She befriends the Heathers who are the most popular and influential students in the school. At the beginning of the show she believes the Heathers have no problems, by the end of the show she comes to understand their problems are as real as hers are.”

Also included is a budding love affair with a new bad boy, Jason “J.D.” Dean, completing the recipe for a wild, musical ride.

Heathers presents a gleeful grotesqueness when you present dark and horrifying situations with bubbly music and comedy.

According to Alter, the production spent around 120 hours preparing for the two-hour experience.

Their hard work is easily recognized by audience laughter, and onstage performances. The actors pulled off a brilliant retelling of the movie it shares its name with.

Tatom said the show contains adult language and situations, and some violence, and is not appropriate for children under the age of 16.

The production will run Sept. 29-30 and Oct. 1 with a curtain time of 7:30 p.m.

Alter encourages students to come see the show, promising a good time and lots of laughs.

He also hopes seeing the show will interest more students in drama and musical theatre.

“If you’re interested, you don’t have to be a drama major to come and audition for these shows,” Alter said. “Please come and audition, we love having diversity on this stage”

All performances will be on the main stage of the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center on the University’s main campus.

Communications major Emily Ericson plays Veronica, criminal justice major Jeremiah Sims portrays J.D. and theatre and dance major Cassidy Dangler will be Heather Chandler.

Additional cast members include Josh Alter, Will Ballard, Desmond Bozeman, John-David Burkart, Tiffany Byrd, Aryn Carr, Pierce Cleveland, Trenton Davis, Payton-Brooke Fulford, Shanna Hornsby, Samantha Jefferies, Brady King, Jessica Moore, Abigail St. John, Blake Waters and Lily Webb.

Dr. Lars Tatom, chair and associate professor of theatre, directs with musical direction by Dr. Thomas Rowell, professor of music; and choreography directed by Katie Felis, adjunct instructor, theatre and dance.

For more information on the production, or for ticket sales, contact the Theatre and Dance Box Office at (251) 460-6305, or visit the Box Office, located in the lobby of the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center.