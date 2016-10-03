Student Spotlight: Piwat Klomkaew





Filed under Life

Not many people in the world can say that they’ve found a cause or subject that they are willing to dedicate all their time, work, and passion towards. The people who can are the people that make our world a better place. Piwat Klomkaew, a third year chemical engineering student at the University of South Alabama, is one of those people that found their drive to change the world and is doing so through meditation and community service.

Originally from Chiang Mai, Thailand, and then later Huntsville, Ala., Klomkaew has come to Mobile with a passion for bringing peace and happiness to other people’s lives. He currently works as a meditation instructor with SouthFit, Alabama District Secretary-Treasurer position with Circle K International, and president and co-founder of USA’s Meditation and Mindfulness Club.

Klomkaew said that he was an active member of Key Club in high school, an international organization that focuses on community service and charity work, and was eager to find a similar group when he arrived to college.

“I immediately sought out Circle K during freshmen orientation,” Klomkaew said. “I was a very active member my first year at South. I signed up to volunteer whenever I could, attended every meeting I can make, and went to all the district events. At District Convention 2015 I won Outstanding General Member Award.”

During his sophomore year at USA, Klomkaew was voted in as the club’s vice president and was able to do even more work with the group.

“I ran for the club’s vice president at the end of my freshman year,” he continued. “During the summer, I came up with creative methods to recruit as many incoming freshmen as possible at summer orientations. We grew from four to 40 active members that year. I was never so proud of ourselves and our effort.”

In his third year with the group now serving as the Alabama District Secretary-Treasurer, Klomkaew now has responsibilities that go beyond USA’s campus and outreach.

“As the Alabama District Secretary-Treasurer, I am overseeing officers from 10-15 Circle K clubs in the state of Alabama I got the chance to work with dedicated Circle K-ers who serve in the district board and the opportunity to attend CKI International Convention in Toronto, Canada, last summer,” Klomkaew said. “Circle K, by far, has been my favorite club because it has allowed me to serve Mobile community, find my leadership potential, and network with many people across the country!”

Klomkaew serves his community even further with the work he does in the club he co-founded and served as vice president for his sophomore year at USA’s Meditation and Mindfulness Club.

The group meets every Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss how meditation can be used for different purposes such as stress relief, generosity, and mending past traumas followed by a group guided meditation for around 20-30 minutes. Now in it’s second year as a USA student organization, Klomkaew serves as USA Meditation’s president.

“My favorite events that we’ve done with Meditation and Mindfulness club are Random Acts of Kindness, which was a nice way to spread peace on campus by our public meditation lecture, and the Meditation Flash Mobs we hold at the Bell Tower. So peaceful.”

As President this year, Klomkaew’s goal is to grow the club’s membership and increase meditation exposure on campus, which he has already begun doing by working as a SouthFit meditation instructor.

With his work within these clubs and in his academic endeavors, he has also been given several awards and scholarships, including the Tau Beta Pi Outstanding Sophomore Scholarship, the Circle K David C. Womack Outstanding Vice President Award, and the Circle K Outstanding General Member Award.