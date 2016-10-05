Third Party candidate visits Mobile, talks politics, education

Jaccob Hearn Vice President nominee for the Green Party of the United States Ajamu Baraka speaks to supporters at the Toulminville Branch Library. Photo by Jaccob Hearn.





The Vice Presidential Nominee of the Green Party of America’s visited supporters from Mobile to discuss their plans for the rest of the election cycle the Toulminville Branch Library, Thursday.

Ajamu Baraka, third-party candidate and Jill Stein’s running mate, discussed the hardships of third party politics as well as issues with higher education during his visit.

“We have a two-party monopoly and have constructed processes which make it almost impossible for third parties to operate on a national level and even a local level,” Baraka said. “The choice of democracy in this country is just the choice between two parties.”

Baraka argued that this often leads people to think they are just voting for the lesser of two evils and do not have a choice at all.

“The American people should be exposed to alternative ideas, analysis and proposals,” Baraka said. “We want people to understand that if you want to have a viable democracy that you have to have a real choice.”

Baraka claims third-party politicians are beginning to make a bigger impact in the country and said that the Green Party will be on the ballads in 46 states. He still believes that harsh regulation from Republicans and Democrats who control the national debates and media will continue to make it difficult for third-party candidates.

“A poll came out recently saying that 70 percent of Americans think the debates should be opened to third parties,” Baraka said. “If a party is able to be competitive in the majority of the ballads in this country then the American people deserve to hear what they have to say.”

Baraka saidthat young people are are making the change in the counties politics and that many young college aged people are turning to third parties.

Baraka also discussed the Green Party’s objectives for the election, and said their main goal is social change.

“We’re geared toward restoring democracy in this country and creating economic policies, social policies and political approaches that will re-empower the people,” Baraka said.

He also talked about rising tuition rates and college debts around the county.

“Tuition for college should be free in the wealthiest nation on the planet, Baraka said. “We believe that we should eliminate student debt. Since we can bail out big banks we can bail out young and older people who are burdened with debt they will never be able to pay back.”

Win or lose, the Green Party will continue to build, according to Baraka.

Baraka ended with this: “Students should never allow themselves to become cynical or fall prey to the notion that we can’t make change to society. Don’t believe there will always be corruption and that individuals only look out for themselves. Young people who make a commitment to a vision, those are the people who really make change.”