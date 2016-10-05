USA students question online fees





The University of South Alabama has a variety of subjects available for students to take online. USA even offers a few select degree tracks that can be completed entirely from the comfort of one’s laptop. But in order to take a class online, both undergraduate and graduate students have to pay an average of $112 more per credit hour than they would for an on campus class. Is the convenience worth the high cost?

Online classes allow students to learn and do classwork, have learned discussions with professors and students, and take exams and quizzes all from the comfort of their home. This convenience allows students who may not have otherwise had the time to attend college on a campus to still pursue a college degree.

But a more convenient education does not mean a quality education. Elizabeth Baker, a third year mechanical engineering and math double major, explained why she found her online class experience to be less than satisfactory.

“I do not learn as much or in as much detail as if I did in class,” Baker said. “There is no real individuality brought in by the professors. No random topics that help with the understanding of the lecture. No one is really there to explain things properly. Online is no different than reading a textbook and teaching yourself.”

“I feel like you actually cover more in online classes, which isn’t necessarily a good thing,” Maegan Baldwin, a third year entrepreneurship and accounting double major, said. “But even though I feel like more information is covered, I believe that on campus class sessions are more in depth and focused on the information. I’d say online classes are definitely less focused. Since we don’t know the more important topics to focus on, we focus on everything. This causes, in my opinion, less absorption of the relevant material.”

According to USA’s website, the higher cost of online classes is to pay for student’s “online interconnectivity,” meaning the resources used to make the classes available on the web rather than in a classroom. USA has partnered with “some of the most widely recognized providers of online educational courses” in order to make online classes possible. Career Step, World Education.Net, and JER Online are a few examples. However, Baldwin said she doesn’t believe that this is worth charging the extra dollars.

“Most of the time it is run on Sakai, which we get for normal and blended classes anyway, and if it is run on another platform we already have to spend extra for an online code,” Baldwin said.

When asked if they thought the convenience of an online class justified the lower education quality and higher price, USA students across the board said that they didn’t.

“Most of the time, I don’t think the convenience outweighs the downsides of online classes,” Marie Mcelyea, a third year biology major, said. “The only time I think it outweighs the cons is when there is a time constraint in the student’s schedule so that they cannot make it to the in class sessions, or if the location of the class is just too out of the way.”

“The convenience did not outweigh the cons,” Baker said. “If anything, I actually think the class was less convenient. It made things harder to schedule because there wasn’t any set time, or in my case, I got sick and could not meet the time requirement for one lesson. My professor understood but I could not go back and help me learn the material.”

For many students however, online classes are the only option they have. Full-time employed students, students with children, students who are physically or mentally disabled in a way that prevents them from being able to function in a traditional college campus setting, and other “non-traditional” students have to take online courses in order to fit school into their lives at all.

Because these online classes are their only option, these students may be getting a less than quality education because of the problems discussed above. Which is not only unfair to those non-traditional students and other students taking the online courses, but also reflects poorly on USA as an educational institution. Students agree that if online classes are going to remain an option at USA, some changes should be made to improve the quality of education online college students are receiving.

“One big thing I would change is to have the teachers be more interactive with their online classes,” Baldwin said. “Have them check up on them and send out reminders about due dates. Sure, as students, we are responsible for the due date on the syllabus, but with online classes, there’s sometimes where you don’t hear from the teacher the entire semester.”

“I think there should be offered video sessions as an option for pre test studying,” said Mcelyea. “There should also be a first meeting so that the student can meet the professor in person to help not feel quite as isolated from the class.”