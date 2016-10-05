Between the Humanities and Sciences: Perspectives on General Education Requirements from the Student Community



The question of whether general education requirements are necessary stems from disagreements over the purpose of college. The debate separates into two sides: those who believe core requirements are necessary to fulfill students as well-rounded intellectuals, and those who believe general education is the function of high school, not college. Per this mindset, a University setting should be a space for students to focus solely on areas that interest them.

This latter idea is reflected by Michelle Rodgers, a USA graduate who majored in Anthropology.

“If you want to become a science fiction writer and your major is English, then you may want to concentrate in biology and chemistry unlike many of your peers,” Rodgers said. “You should have the freedom to do that.”

When discussing the usefulness of general education requirements, a common view among both sides is that in a well-functioning campus environment there will be no throw-away courses. Easy As are department boosters and seat fillers, but not much else. Every course should be challenging and engaging, with a lecturer who not only has the confidence earned by years of research and practice, but the curiosity and humility to know they are on a journey of exploration alongside their students.

In the popular mindset, coursework has been divided into two categories: technical work and abstract work. Technical work requires memorization and practice of rule-based systems like math and chemistry, whereas abstract work focuses on interpretive systems like communication and art.

The problem with this distinction is that math and art both rely on the same thing, which is critical thinking.

Students believe that technical work is more challenging than non-technical work. In reality, all coursework should be an integration of technical rule-based and non-technical interpretive systems. When we make a discovery, we create rules to capture that new-found knowledge, and we spread those rules through education. The caveat is that rules alone can only tell us what we have already discovered. The goal of college should not be to teach us rules, but to show us how to make new discoveries.

To keep our minds open to exploration, we should be engaged with material that fulfills us, not work that is forced upon us.

Rodgers believes such guidance is the key to a personalized education.

“For example, if you want to be a sociologist, then I think you’d do well to take American Civilization, because sociology in America focuses largely on where our social systems came from,” Rodgers said. “On the other hand, if you want to be an anthropologist and archaeologist, then I think you should take World Civilization, because that has a more global focus. “

Third-year USA student Meg McDowell, an English creative writing major, believes general education requirements can work sometimes, but not always.

“I found my social sciences, fine arts, and literature requirements helpful,” McDowell said. “They all kind of intertwined with each other since fine arts and social sciences are often used to contextualize or analyze literature and writing.”

“My sciences and math classes, not as much,” McDowell continued . “I don’t necessarily think I shouldn’t have been required to take some science and math, but definitely not as much as I am required to take. The only science I feel I’ve really benefited from was my biological anthropology class.”

Arguments for core requirements still have merit, however. Math professor and USA graduate David Mullens looks back on his general education requirements as a good thing.

“I had a pretty well rounded education, honestly,” Mullens said. “I remember being required to take Chemistry. I [now find] most of my general education requirements beneficial, but at the time chemistry seemed like a waste. But now I suppose I do have a basic knowledge of chemistry, so it wasn’t that bad.”

Joshua Plummer, a USA graduate with a Physics degree, had a similar experience.

“I was often times annoyed with [core requirements], because I believed they were just something extra I had to do when I wanted to focus on something else: my major classes, or even my social life,” Plummer recalled . “But I certainly understand the importance of them now. Without going too much into it at this moment, it’s far better to be well rounded than have an immense knowledge in just one topic.”

This view accommodates the reality that many current high-school curriculums are flawed and ill-equipped to prepare students for college. For example, my own chemistry courses taught me formulas, but not application, and my math education was poor. Students who already have that foundation can test out of core coursework.

Colin al-Green, a USA graduate with a Political Science degree, also advocates for maintaining core requirements.

“I received credit for a couple classes through the CLEP program, and I tested out of one or two,” said Colin. “The ones I took were very interesting, and gave me a broader perspective than I would have had. I particularly enjoyed the psychology and geography classes I took.”

With these views from the student community in mind, I believe core requirements are necessary in our current educational model, but at the same time they remain a barrier for students who want a better chance to mold themselves as individuals. A greater focus on the role advisers play in our college careers could offset the need for core requirements, because advisers have the ability to see what students need on an individual level and tailor their curriculum accordingly. Of course, good advising comes as a mutual relation, and the onus would be placed on students to communicate with their advisers regularly.