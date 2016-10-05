Ten Sixty Five returned in dramatic fashion

People filled the streets this past weekend for Mobile’s second annual Ten Sixty Five Music Festival.

Moon Taxi and Blind Melon kicked things off on Friday. Seether, Dirty Heads and The Struts headlined Saturday night. And Counting Crows wrapped up the festivities Sunday evening.

Ten Sixty Five also featured many local bands such as The Mulligan Brothers, Wet Willie and Infant Richard and The Delta Stones. University of South Alabama student Peter Favier said Ten Sixty Five’s contributions to the local music scene set it apart from its predecessor, Bay Fest.

“I like this more honestly because I like the local music scene, I like the just you know helping out the local bands, there’s a better vibe,” Favier said.

Ten Sixty Five certainly did return with a better feel. On Friday night people sat on the makeshift patios that were set up in order to serve alcohol for the festival and relaxed with a bite to eat. Dauphin Street and Cathedral Square were filled with people young and old, but the atmosphere was more inviting and casual than BayFest ever felt.

Paul McDonald, lead guitarist for Infant Richard and The Delta Stones said, “Overall incredible vibes last year. Definitely a better fit for the city of Mobile than BayFest was. With BayFest it cut off a lot of downtown to the rest of civilians, and also brought in outside vendors to sell food and alcohol. With Ten Sixty Five the vendors are the bars and restaurants of downtown Mobile.”

Ten Sixty Five was famously put together in short fashion last year after the announcement that BayFest would be ending its 20 year run. Local businesses and sponsors banded together to bring Mobile a solid, if smaller lineup of musicians that turned out to be just what the city needed.

It’s all in an effort to change Mobile’s music scene, and it seems to be working. Dauphin Street Sound, where Symone Cobb, lead singer for the Infant Richards said the band is recording their final songs for an upcoming album, is already contributing with their flashy new studio. The studio is owned by The Jake Peavy Foundation, who was a huge supporter of the new festival and even claims the name of one of the stages.

Out of crises is born opportunity, and the people of Mobile seized that opportunity last year with the demise of BayFest. Ten Sixty Five’s second year certainly inspirited that sense with an even better lineup and atmosphere.

Jaccob Hearn