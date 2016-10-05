A Triumphant Win Over #19 San Diego State

Sports

In the matchup of #19 San Diego State University Aztecs against The University of South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, the final score was USA 42 SDSU 24.

“This is a big win, and comforting going back into conference play,” said #6 senior safety Kalen Jackson. “We knew that if we put our minds to it and everyone did their job that we could win.”

In this game the Jaguars were definitely the underdogs, with many injured starters, and a game against #19 in the country, the team really needed to play well to win.

“Because our players bought into what we’re trying to do, we were able to beat an SEC West team and a top 20 team in the country,” said head coach Joey Jones. “I thought tonight was the first time we’ve played great in all three phases of the game. Offense, defense, and special teams all were dynamic and played well.”

By the end of the first quarter USA was already up by a touchdown and an extra point missed by SDSU, the score USA 14 SDSU 6. USA backup quarterback, #13 Cole Garvin completed 6 of 7 passes in the first quarter alone. Between his 17-yard rushing gain, #4 Dami Ayoola’s 18, and #9 Tyreis Thomas’s 19, our offense played much better than their opponent. Also, SDSU’s star runner, #19 Donnel Pumphrey, was held by our defense to a mere 8-yards in the first quarter.

“Cole played great, he was cool as he could be, made great throws, runs, and protected the ball. Hats off to Coach Vincent who got him ready, Cole played to win tonight,” said Jones. “One thing that’s great about this team is that our defense believes in themselves, they’ve got the heart of a Jaguar. We got better as a football team and didn’t make too many mistakes, so hats off to our players and coaches tonight.”

The second quarter was more difficult for the Jaguars, while our offense completed more passes, gained more rushing yards, and had possession of the ball more than twice as long as the Aztecs, Pumphrey gained his yards, we had more penalties and we threw an interception. But, with all of the craziness that was second quarter, the Jaguars were only behind by two points at the end of the half, the score being USA 14 SDSU 16.

“We knew we had to stop #19, Pumphrey, on their team, a great running back, we gave up a few plays, but defense did great and we stopped them for the most part,” said Jones. “We tried to keep him off the perimeter, but he’s just going to get his yards, he’s an excellent player.”

Third quarter the Jags came out full steam ahead. With more total offensive yards in this quarter, and a longer possession time, the Jags were able to complete six third down conversions, over the Aztecs one. Unfortunately, SDSU stepped up as well and completed equal first downs, almost equal passing yards, and successfully completed four of four red-zone scoring chances. The score at the end of the third quarter was USA 21 SDSU 24.

“They had a great defense… and we knew we had to eliminate the edge for #19,” said Jackson.

“I was nervous until I jumped on the field, but after that first throw I remembered how great it felt to play, after three years,” said sophomore backup quarterback #13 Cole Garvin. “All I could think with those TD passes was don’t throw bad, and it worked, we had some great catches tonight.”

SDSU had two fumbles in the last quarter, both recovered by USA resulting in touchdowns, and a failed punting attempt resulting in USA possession at the 3-yards line and ending in another touchdown. This game came down to mistakes and drive. By the fourth quarter, it looked as if the Aztecs just gave up, they stopped playing to their full potential, while the Jags played their heart out for their hometown crowd.

“We had one of our best weeks of practice and nailed the game plan tonight, I had help from Coach Vincent, but I want to point out the players around me who stepped up, this was a team effort,” said Garvin.