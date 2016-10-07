USA Tuition Rises, Graduation Rates Remain Steady

Schools across the state, including the University of South Alabama, have consistently increased tuition and have done so again for the 2016-2017 academic year. Can USA justify the increases when graduation rates have not risen along with the cost of tuition?

USA still has one of the lowest tuition rates in Alabama and an acceptance rate of 78 percent. Regardless, how does USA perform compared to its competition in terms of graduation rate and cost of attendance?

According to the fact book on USA’s website, the graduation rate for the class of 2015 was approximately 35 percent. U.S. federal government measures graduation success in terms of six-year graduation rates. Four-year graduation rates are generally even lower. USA’s graduation rate is representative of classes spanning back a decade. USA graduation rates have remained within the range of 34-37 percent since 2000.

Troy University, one of the comparable schools to USA in terms of tuition costs and enrollment, has a similar graduation rate of 34 percent for the 2015 class. Troy charges $301 per credit hour for in-state undergraduate students. USA charges $302 per hour for an undergraduate course.

According to Troy’s website, 18,376 students attended Troy in 2016-2017, compared with USA’s 2016-2017 record enrollment of 16,699. The acceptance rate at Troy last year was nearly 92 percent and according to their fact book, new enrollment has been in decline the past couple of years. Comparably, there is little difference in terms of costs and graduation success between Troy and USA.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham boasts a graduation rate that has been huddled around the 55 percent mark for the past couple of years. UAB also has slightly more students than USA, at 19,535, according to their factbook. UAB charges more in tuition and fees than USA. An in-state student at USM can expect to pay $331 per credit hour. Is a $29 increaed cost per credit hour worth a 20 percent better chance to graduate within six years?

Although not in Alabama, the University of Southern Mississippi is arguably a local competitor to USA. USM charges slightly more per credit hour at $315 and has an acceptance rate of 58 percent. Their graduation percentage for the 2015 class is nearly 50 percent. Although USM is more competitive and harder to get accepted into, their price tag is comparable with USA and they have a higher six-year graduation rate.

Dr. Nicole Carr, associate vice president of student academic success, said USA’s graduation rate is a hard number to pin down, as any changes made take six years to measure the results.

“We typically calculate, and report, a six-year graduation rate,” said Dr. Carr. “It is difficult to change that rate quickly. Many of the initiatives, policies, and practices changed over the past five years have focused on the entering class. We most commonly report on what is called the freshman cohort.”

In an interview earlier this year, University President Tony Waldrop acknowledged USA’s low six-year graduation percentage. “It’s not anywhere it should be, in fact that is another place a lot of tuition dollars have gone,” Waldrop said.

According to board meeting notes and charts used by USA’s board members, the university has a graduation rate goal of 45 percent by 2021. Waldrop sounded more optimistic earlier this year and said in the next five years, he hoped to be around the 50 percent mark.

“When I came, the leadership team and I had five priorities and I said they weren’t ranked, but really they were,” Waldrop said. “The one that’s mentioned first and the one that’s most important is student success and access. We’ve put a considerable amount of funding in making that possible.”

One of the programs USA developed to increase graduation rates is USA Pathways. The program is intended to help students who attend Faulkner State Community College and Bishop State Community Colleges and plan on transferring to USA. Students are provided with a USA advisor to make sure they are taking all the classes they need for their eventual degree, along with a special ID card that allows limited privileges to the library and other perks. The new program took effect this semester.

Despite graduation rates remaining steady and not rising for most of the past decade, Dr. Carr hopes to soon see a turn-a-round beginning with the graduating class of 2017, whom was the first she was able to implement changes to in 2011.

“The university is a large bureaucracy with many different parts,” Dr. Carr said. “Over time, as we have developed initiatives, we have also been working slowly to align policy, practices and even the physical plant with the overarching goal of student success and access.”

According to The Chronicle of Higher Education, there are other schools in the state doing much worse than USA such as Alabama State University and Alabama A&M University. But since when do colleges pride themselves on not being the worst?

When it comes to graduation rates, USA sits somewhere in the middle. Past changes are bringing hope that USA’s graduation rate will soon be higher, but it may be awhile until we’re at the national average of 50 percent. And chances are, your tuition will be higher, too.