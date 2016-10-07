New downtown jazz bar a welcome change





The last time I went downtown, a friend had to practically drag me out of the house. All those downtown bars I was so used to visiting. Imagine my interest when he told me we’d finish the night at a new place he had recently discovered. When we finally arrived at his mystery bar, I can say I was not disappointed.

After a long night at the usual places a purple and blue lit room peaked my interest as we started to walk past. A band was playing on the inside to what looked like a pretty receptive crowd. Placed right beside O’Daly’s on Dauphin Street, the word Kazoola was written in red on the awning hanging over the door.

As we turned to walk inside I noticed that, for the first time in a long time, I was walking into a bar feeling excited. My anticipation only increased upon hearing the band play. One of the first things I noticed upon entering was the ambiance. Blue and purple lighting created a calm atmosphere that was perfect for a jazz music.

About that music, not only was it good, but it was refreshing. You would think being in a city of French heritage and only two hours east of New Orleans, Mobile would have more jazz music playing up and down Dauphin Street.

Online, Kazoola is listed as both an eatery and jazz bar. However, as we arrived a bit later in the evening I did not have a chance to try the food.

Despite there being a bigger crowd in the place, we sat down at the bar and were quickly attended to by the bartender. Now, I’m not usually a big fan of ciders, but my friend recommended it and I, having learned to trust his opinion in these regards, decided to try the Ciderboy’s Peach County on draft. The cider turned out to be excellent.

The only gripe I could possibly make about Kazoola is the limited number of draft options available. By my count there were five at the time. However, what was on draft was pretty good so this is not a huge complaint.

Kazoola also featured a huge patio out back with beautiful brick walls on either side. When my friend and I stopped by they were getting ready for some kind of fashion show the next night. Linens and lights were draped from one wall to the other in what created a pretty cool scene.

We didn’t get to catch the show, but I can guarantee I’ll be back to Kazoola sometime soon.