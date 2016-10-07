Bringing “Darkness into Life” with the USA Archaeology Museum

The exhibit runs from Sept. 6, 2016, to Dec. 16, 2016.

The University of South Alabama’s Archaeology Museum debuted its newest exhibit, “Darkness into Life: Alabama Holocaust Survivors through Photography and Art”, on Sept. 6.

The exhibit follows the stories of 20 Holocaust survivors living in Alabama from their origins in eastern Europe through their harrowing stories in the ghettos and death camps to their miraculous survival and new lives in Alabama. Each survivor’s story is recounted on an individual banner containing a short biography of the survivor interwoven with historical facts about the Holocaust. Supplementing each biography are photos of the survivors from Becky Seitel and artistic renditions of scenes from the survivors’ stories painted by Mitzi Levin.

Levin and Seitel are the co-creators of the exhibit, which debuted at the Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham in 2007. The traveling exhibit is now based in the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center where, according to the center’s website, it can be rented for free by any school in the country and any museum within the state of Alabama. This exhibit has been displayed at dozens of high schools, universities, museums, cultural centers, and even middle schools across Alabama since its debut. It was also displayed in the Alabama State Capitol in March and April 2008.

The USA Archaeology Museum is hosting this exhibit in partnership with the Birmingham Center for Holocaust Education as part of the Common Read/Common World program. According to Candice Cravins, Education Curator for the museum, the museum hosts a temporary exhibit every year to match the chosen Common Read book. This year’s book is Maus by Art Spiegelman, a graphic novel recounting a Holocaust survival story. Cravins mentioned that there are other plans for the exhibit as well.

“A workshop for K-12 teachers, with credits offered through the South Alabama Research and Inservice Center here on campus, will be held in September to aid educators in planning field trips to see the exhibit,” Cravins said.

“Darkness into Life” will be on display until Dec. 16, 2016.

There are no plans for other exhibits this school year, but students and the general public can visit the museum’s regular exhibit, a summary of history and display of artifacts from the Mobile area dating back 12,000 years. The museum also hosts numerous evening lectures and other special programs. Cravins says that roughly 6,000 people visit the museum in a year, but that the museum is still growing and that she would like to see more visitors.

“We encourage faculty, staff, and students to make a visit to the museum to see this temporary exhibit as well as our main exhibit galleries covering the archaeology of the region,” Cravins said. “We are a hidden gem right here on campus and hope more students can make their way over to us!”

Admission to the USA Archaeology Museum is free, the museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. Find out more on the Archaeology Museum’s Facebook page (facebook.com/TheArchaeologyMuseum) or on their webpage on the USA website.