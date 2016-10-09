Discussion and Food at the Muslim Student Association’s Festival of Sacrifice Dinner

Students gathered for discussion and food at the Muslim Student Association's annual Festival of Sacrifice dinner





Filed under Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Amidst the clamour of almost 350 guests, Muslim Student Association president Mahmud Yusef welcomed Muslims and non-Muslims alike to the MSA’s annual Eid-al-adha, or “Sacrifice Feast,” free dinner in the Student Center ballroom on Sept. 22.

Aside from celebrating the Islamic holiday, the dinner provided an avenue for non-Muslim students to learn about Islam and interact face-to-face with the university’s Islamic community.

The dinner was catered by several local Mobile restaurants including Roma Cafe, Kan Zaman, Jerusalem Cafe, 7 Spice, House of Kabob and Gyros, and Hungry Howies.

After Yusef greeted the audience, MSA member Hadil Elshark, a senior majoring in Electrical Engineering, gave the introductory address.

“Salām, or ‘peace be upon you’,” she said before telling the story behind the Eid-al-adha festival.

Eid-al-adha is a celebration of divine mercy, exalting the story of Ibrahim who was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ishmael as a test of faith. Just as Ibrahim was about to slaughter his son, God intervened and allowed Ibrahim to sacrifice a ram instead.

Non-muslim members of the audience, of course, recognized the parallels to the biblical story of Abraham and Isaac.

Afterwards, Elshark was asked what message the MSA hoped to convey to the student community.

“We don’t bite,” Elshark said. “We are a monotheistic religion very similar to Judaism and Christianity. We believe in the same God [as Jews and Christians], and we respect others’ faith.”

Zohaib Ijaz, a third year student majoring in Biomedical sciences, explained the community role of the MSA.

“We do volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity,” said Ijaz. “Last spring, we had a food drive which produced over 460 pounds of food, which was given to Feeding the Gulf Coast. We also have informational lectures to educate the community about Islam. Also last spring, Dr. Rebecca Williams gave a talk on Islam during the Crusades. Before that, we had a lecture given by Timothy Garrett on Islamism in the media.”

“We want to show the student community a good time and who Muslims really are,” Ijaz continued. “To be honest, the way Islam is portrayed in the media gives a very negative view of the religion.”

Yusef reiterated this point. “There’s always a bad apple in the tree. The way Islam is perceived in the media is not how it really is.”

“We’re not trying to get people to convert whatsoever, ” said Ashraf Sayaad, a former MSA member and longtime advocate for Mobile’s Muslim community.

“There is a misconception that Islam is spread with the sword,” explained Sayaad. “This concept of forcing people to convert is not in our religion. Egypt has some of the oldest churches. You go to Cairo, you have some of the oldest Coptic churches there. Why weren’t they destroyed? Lebanon, 25% Christian. Syria, 10% Christian. Egypt, 10% Christian. Then you look at Iraq, where there used to be a substantial Christian community until the war. Realize, though, that [in afflicted regions] the majority of the violence is between Muslims themselves…Honestly, I believe sectarian violence among Muslims is due to the divisive effects of Western intervention.”

Sayaad also pointed out that the Indonesia has the largest Muslim population in the world, and yet radical activity does not originate there.

MSA holds the Eid-al-adha dinner once a year. Members of the student community can find the group over Facebook.