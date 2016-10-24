Is overcrowding an issue at USA?





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Student enrollment at the University of South Alabama has increased over the past several years.

Along with that increase, the university has faced a growing demand for two things: more faculty and more space.

Dr. David Johnston, USA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, is involved with allocating the number of faculty hired in each school. The goal is to maintain a target student-to-faculty ratio of 20:1, which has been difficult in past years. President Waldrop has pledged that as the institution grows, the university will continue to hire adequate faculty to meet students’ needs.

“Going forward as enrollment grows, our commitment is to hire additional faculty, and if we can’t do that, then we will limit enrollment growth,” Johnston said.

USA is the the second-fastest growing public university in the state behind the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Even after increasing USA admission standards in the last four years, the growth has only continued.

Johnston said the College of Nursing and the College of Engineering are experiencing the most growth at this time.

“In Arts and Sciences, the growth has been in their need to offer courses that serve the students in the growing colleges like Engineering and Nursing,” Johnston said. “As Engineering has gone up, for example, we’ve had to hire additional Math faculty, because the engineers have to take math classes. Most of the growth has followed where the students are going … In Arts and Sciences, that has been particularly in Math and English, because all students have to take Math and English,” Johnston said.

Johnston also emphasized that even the schools being provided the most support still need more help. Within the College of Engineering, there are four programs offered to undergraduates: Civil, Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical Engineering. Therefore, when Engineering requests faculty, some may go more to one program than another. The number of faculty positions is USA’s most important asset, but it is also the most expensive budget item.

Meeting students’ needs is a top priority, and the only way to be certain that these needs are met is offering a channel for feedback. There have been surveys sent out as well as focus groups asking which facilities students’ are satisfied or dissatisfied with.

“I encourage students to participate in that process so we can understand those needs and address them,” Johnston said.

Previous focus groups and surveys have seen a bigger demand in the study spaces available on campus. Johnston said this is an issue the university is going to try to address in the years ahead.

Another goal for upcoming years is to increase global engagement. This includes encouraging more students to study abroad, having a stronger curriculum in terms of international issues, and increasing the number of international students as well as the diversity of those students.

“We don’t have a set target for international enrollment, but we have been particularly aggressive in the last couple of years. Now, the focus is not increasing the number of students, but rather increasing the diversity of the countries that our international students come from,” Johnston said.

In terms of overcrowding, Johnston seems confident in the university’s ability to keep up with student demands. “We’re going to do our best to prevent crowding from becoming a problem. We’re committed to doing everything we can to keep up.”