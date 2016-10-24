USA Celebrates Homecoming Week: Festivities begin Monday Oct. 24

Marissa Mason USA students will have ample opportunities to showcase their school spirit during this week's 2016 Homecoming Celebration. Events will continue throughout the week.





The University of South Alabama will celebrate Homecoming 2016 between Oct. 24- 29. Homecoming will wrap up when the USA Jaguars will face off against the Georgia State Panthers at 4 p.m. at Ladd Peebles Stadium.

The stadium gates will open at 8 a.m. for tailgating, the Jaguar Prowl will begin broadcasting at 1:40 p.m. and the presentation of homecoming court, as well as the Homecoming Queen reveal, will begin at 3:40 p.m.

“The homecoming committee this year has worked tirelessly to ensure that students and alumni have a great time at our homecoming events, our mission being to make it a memorable experience for everyone,” SGA Homecoming Chair Mia Britton said.

Homecoming celebratory events will last all week. The first event begins on Monday from 12-1 p.m. with the opportunity to take pictures with Southpaw and Miss Pawla at “Pawparazzi.” There will be “Pawparazzi” again on Tuesday from 10-11 a.m.

At 6 p.m. “Jags Got Talent” will be hosted in the Mitchell Center followed by “Junk the Jungle” at 8 p.m in the USA Traffic Circle. From 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. SGA, will host a ‘Fat Tuesday’ day party in the Student Center Amphitheatre.

“We’re bringing Mardi Gras to you during the fall,” Britton continued. “Enjoy free food, games, music, prizes, and more. USA Athletics will also be in attendance co-hosting their breast cancer awareness fundraiser.”

Students who donate to the American Cancer Society will receive an exclusive event t-shirt, one complimentary ticket to a USA football game and the opportunity to take part in a car demolition on site.

At 6:30 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom, students may pay $5 to watch the “Battle of the DJ’s.” There will be four DJ’s competing for $250 and the title of Best DJ in the south.

Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. in the Fresh Food Company Dining Hall, Head Coach Joey Jones and the USA football players will have lunch with students and sign autographs. Students will have the opportunity to win door prizes. Afterward from 6-9 p.m. in the Student Center, Jaguar Productions will hold “Fun Fest.” The event will include food, games and entertainment.

Jaguar Productions will host another event later that week on Thursday at 6 p.m. called “Party in the Plaza” at the Alumni Plaza- Bell Tower. Free food, as well as homecoming shirt giveaways, will be part of the event. At 8 p.m. students can watch “The Purge: Election Year” outdoors with free refreshments and homecoming shirts.

Friday’s events start at 12 p.m. in the Football Field House. Alumni Relations will hold a Joey Jones Luncheon. The admissions fee is $25. At Alumni Hall there will be a Lawn Party from 4-6 p.m. The Homecoming Parade will begin at the South Drive entrance at 6 p.m., with the Pep Rally immediately following at the Mitchell Center North Plaza.

In the Jag Gym at 6:45 p.m. the Women’s Volleyball team will play against Coastal Carolina and at 7:30 p.m.the Multicultural Student Affairs will hold the “Greek Squad” Homecoming Step Show at the Yvonne Kennedy Auditorium on the Bishop State Community College Campus. Tickets at the door will be $20.

This year’s homecoming theme is, “Let The Good Times Roar!” USA students should take advantage of all these great events to get pumped for the homecoming game against Georgia State.