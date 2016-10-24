Roman Buchanan nominated for Senior CLASS Award

South Alabama linebacker Roman Buchanan (5) is one of 30 candidates for the Senior CLASS Award, a national honor that recognizes excellence in community, classroom, character and competition. (South Alabama athletics photo)





University of South Alabama senior Roman Buchanan was announced as one of 30 football-player nominees for the Senior CLASS (Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School) Award.

This award honors NCAA Division I senior student-athletes that are positive examples in their community, classroom, character and competition.

“It means a lot to me because I don’t just want to be a football player,” Roman Buchanan said. “Sooner or later, this will be over, so I’m trying to be as well rounded as I can.”

Buchanan has been on the Sun Belt Conference Academic Honor Roll each of his three years in the conference and was chosen to wear the No. 5 jersey, an honor given to a senior each year in memory of former athlete Anthony Mostella.

He was also the first member of the program to be team captain as a junior since the program began competing at the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Buchanan has also represented the program by visiting the patients at the USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital. In his three years in the program, Buchanan has participated twice in the annual pancake breakfast hosted by the Wilmer Halal Children’s Home in Mobile.

“I roll as a football player and little kids look up to us,” Buchanan said. “We’re kind of ambassadors for this community so I feel like we should be a part of it as much as we can.”

He also works with Team Impact, and helped former USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital patient Colby Sawyer become a member of the USA football program.

“I would like to do more [service] than we actually do,” Buchanan said. “We have an impact on this community, and we should be in it. People should see us and have a personal relationship with us.”

Buchanan is one of four players in USA history to surpass 200 career tackles. He has tied for fourth with 13 passes broken up at the time of the nomination.

The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season. These finalists will be placed on the official ballot where they can be voted on nationwide. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced in early January.

For more information on Roman Buchanan as well as the other candidates, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.