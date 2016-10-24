Women’s Soccer claims Sun Belt title

Monique Autmon, defensive mid-fielder, dribbles her way to victory.





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The University of South Alabama soccer team reclaimed their first-place position in the Sun Belt Conference with a win against Georgia State (2-0), but suffered a loss to Appalachian State University (4-3).

USA still claimed the Sun Belt regular-season title due to a tie between Coastal Carolina and Louisiana Lafayette.

Finishing their home schedule with a 4-1 win, USA moved to the Georgia State University Soccer Complex in Atlanta, Ga., where they scored another big win. It lifted the team back to No. 1 in the Sun Belt Conference.

“We were good in regards to hitting the target, but we didn’t have as much rhythm in possession as we do normally,” said head coach Graham Winkworth. “We’ll need a little more if we’re going to win a championship Sunday against a very strong Appalachian State.”

South Alabama faced off against Appalachian State at the Ted Mackorell Soccer Complex in Boone, NC, losing 4-3 in double overtime.

“First, I want to give a huge congratulations to [Appalachian] State,” said USA assistant coach Jo Chubb. “They had a huge crowd, it was Senior Day and they were riled up. We couldn’t match their desire and passion today.”

Both teams will participate in the Sun Belt Tournament in Foley, Ala., on Nov. 3.

Tickets for USA sports can be purchased by calling (251) 461-1872. For more information about USA athletics, including 2016 schedules and rosters, check out www.usajaguars.com