Students attend Drug Take Back Day

Jake Cannon Old prescription medicines were turned in to USAPD by students.





Filed under News

On Saturday, October 22nd, The University of South Alabama Student-Run Free Clinic for the Homeless (USASRFC), the USA Police Department, and the DEA hosted Drug Take-Back Day, where students were able to bring old or unneeded medications to the on-campus police department for safe disposal.

At the time of the interview, roughly an hour before the event had ended, between six and seven students had returned their prescription drugs.

USA police Captain Tammy Orso clarified that the purpose of the event was to promote community awareness, and that there has not been a visible problem with prescription drug abuse on or around South’s campus.

“They wanted to do it for the first time and maybe make it an annual program, so we wanted to help them,” said Orso.

Kelli Caddell, a member of the USASRFHC, was in attendance.

“We’re trying to get unused or expired medications from out of people’s homes, or off the streets, wherever they may be, and just have them disposed of properly,” said Caddell. “It can prevent family members from taking medications that weren’t prescribed to them, or maybe from taking medications that were expired and wouldn’t be as effective as they should be when they originally were prescribed to the patient. So, just really proper disposal and proper medication use.”

Austin Cook, also a member of the USASRFHC, also chimed in.

“A lot of people think you can just flush the medicine down the toilet, which is actually not the proper way to dispose of it,” said Cook. “We’re also here so that medicine isn’t just lying around for children or for pets to accidentally overdose on.”

“Some of the medication that’s flushed cannot be safely filtered out,” Cook continued. “Some of the water supplies can still be tainted with the medication because the filtration methods aren’t suitable.”

Cook explained that although the event was not advertised as an attempt to counteract prescription drug abuse, patients and friends of patients were encouraged to bring controlled drugs which they knew were being abused. “You wouldn’t be held liable,” Cook said. “We’re here to be a safety net.”

Besides the USASRFHC and the USAPD, the event was co-sponsored by the American Pharmacists Association (APHA) as well as the Harrison School of Pharmacy, making it an Auburn-South dual initiative.

The USA Student Run Free Clinic is located in downtown Mobile and operates out of 15 Place, a homeless service center where a huge team of students from the USA Medical Center and the Harrison School of Pharmacy, as well as students from all of the health disciplines at USA, including nursing, audiology, occupational therapy, physical therapy (PT), physician’s assistant (PA), social work, and recreational therapy, serve the underserved and homeless population of Mobile.

Services offered include blood pressure checks, blood glucose checks, and full physical exams, as well as more targeted exams with specialties like audiology, PT, and PA for if a patient experiences something like an injured shoulder or hearing loss.

“We don’t always actually do any treatment at the clinic, but we will educate the patient and help them any way we can, and if we can’t actually do the treatment over there then we will send them to Healthcare for the Homeless, where they can go and receive a prescription if that needs to happen,” said Cadell. “We refer them out to resources throughout the area. For example, if there’s mental health issues we refer them to Alta Point, which is located downtown, or to Healthcare for the Homeless, which has a nurse practitioner that will do any number of exams. They also have a dentist who comes in one day a week to do dental for patients; and then there’s the Lion’s Club, which donates eyeglasses and eye exams to patients who have vision problems.”

“Among the homeless there is a higher percentage of drug abuse,” said Cook. “Still, our incentive is community awareness and community involvement.”