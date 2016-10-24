Student Spotlight: Becky Phan

Becky Phan visited Niza Fort in Muscat, Oman, as part of study abroad.





While there are many career choices within the United States, one student at the University of South Alabama, Becky Phan, set her sight beyond the U.S. border.

Originally from Jackson, Miss., Phan came to USA in 2010 intending to study biomedical sciences, but she soon discovered she was not passionate about the subject.

“When I first attended South I went for biomedical sciences, mainly to please my parents,” Phan said. “I decided when I returned to South I would go for what I had initially wanted to do: international studies.”

Phan is now studying for a bachelor’s in international studies with a concentration in Middle Eastern studies, and she is minoring in diplomacy and military science.

“I wanted to better educate myself and others about issues like sovereignty, environmentalism, and development and human rights in the context of global affairs, specifically in the Middle East,” Phan said. “I am a cadet in the Army ROTC program at South and I am hoping to use my major within the military and pursue a government job.”

Phan says Dr. Husain has been one of the professors at USA that made her sure of her new choice in major.

“I had the honor of taking several courses with Dr. Husain,” Phan said. “He is very good at relating a lot of his material to contemporary issues.”

Phan has been able to use her field of study to take her outside of the U.S. to further prepare her for her career goals for the future. Phan was able to travel all the way to Muscat, Oman, in order to study the culture of the country.

“While there is often controversy in this region, I am attracted to it because I want to show that there is more to the Middle East,” Phan explained. “It needs to be better understood. Countries like Oman have the development and persistence of traditions that I want to learn more about.”

With the help of the prestigious Gilman Scholarship, a federally funded scholarship program to promote international relations among students, and a scholarship from Distinguished Young Women, Phan traveled to the country through an affiliate program of USA’s called CISabroad. Through the program she was able to study at the Center for International Study in Muscat and was provided with a flat to live in.

Because the program was through an affiliate rather that USA, Phan traveled to Oman without anyone she knew to a country that spoke a language she had only ever studied at school. The situation challenged Phan.

“Being in a country that doesn’t speak my native language was very difficult at first,” she said. “I had to put complete trust in what I had learned at South prior to studying abroad and use the skills I learned in class while here to communicate.”

Of course, the program had a great impact on Phan’s education despite the hardships she faced when first entering the country.

“My trip exposed me to new viewpoints beyond my campus,” Phan said. “The experience abroad allowed me to expand beyond academics in a classroom setting because you live what you are learning. It allowed me to obtain international skills and knowledge by living and experiencing education in a whole other country.”

Phan said she hopes to return to the country, or one near it, so that she can continue to learn Arabic.

“My passion for Arabic is strong, but the resources I have at my university are limited,” she said. “I have completed Intermediate Arabic II, and after this semester, there will be no further levels of Arabic offered at my university. I want to study abroad to take more advanced Arabic courses.”

Upon graduating, Phan hopes her experiences at USA and abroad will help her in a career as a U.S. Army second lieutenant.