The 2016 Homecoming Queen will be revealed during the USA vs Georgia State halftime at Ladd Pebbles Stadium this coming Saturday.

Alley Heng, a biomedical sciences major, was one of two senior homecoming maids selected by the student body.

She will run against Holly Taylor, also senior homecoming maid, for the title of 2016 Homecoming Queen.

Heng is a student leader who immersed herself at the University of South Alabama beginning her freshman year. She said that her experiences on campus are ultimately why she’s passionate about USA.

She is heavily involved with USA Southerners as the secretary of correspondence, and she worked side-by-side with the Vice President of Student Affairs Michael Mitchell as a student assistant for more than a year.

Heng is actively involved in seven student organizations.

“Through my activities and roles at South, I’ve gotten to see the inner workings of the university. Those experiences fill me with an unparalleled sense of Jaguar Pride! That’s why I truly love South.”

Heng is in the early acceptance program at the USA College of Medicine, and she is the president of Alpha Epsilon Delta, the premed honor society at USA.

She also serves as webmaster and scholarship committee chair at the Azalea Chapter of Mortar Board Senior Honor Society. If crowned 2016 Homecoming Queen, Heng would continue to raise awareness for USA’s Mega-Musical Chairs event. During her three-year involvement with the fundraiser, she spearheaded and revitalized the event. For her efforts, she was awarded the Student-Driven Program of the Year at the Association of College Unions International Award Conference in New Orleans. She was also awarded the 2016 Program of the Year at USA.

The winner of the Mega-Musical Chair event is permitted to donate all proceeds to a charity of their choice.

Heng explained that the fundraiser is intended to raise awareness that adversity and exploitation are international problems, which cannot be neatly localized to any one region of the world.

After matriculating into medical school, Heng plans to take a year off school to work with a local nonprofit, Project Homeless Connect.

She hopes to expand the event to include programs to eliminate the stigma of the homeless population.

“Through my experiences at South, I’ve felt the true meaning of the phrase ‘We Are South,’” Heng said. “I would be truly honored and humbled to represent this great university as Homecoming Queen. Go Jags!”