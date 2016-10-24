Marx Library forced to reduce journal subscriptions





Funding for the University of South Alabama Marx Library cannot cover the rising cost of journal subscriptions, according to a USA source.

The Marx Library buys licenses to access academic journal databases like JSTOR and EBSCO, which are utilized by students and faculty alike.

It would cost approximately $200,000 to meet the rising cost of subscriptions and maintain all currently held licenses, according to Sam Fisher, USA professor of political science and criminal justice.

“Library funding has not been cut,” Fisher said. “It’s just struggling to keep up with increasing costs.”

The library will be forced to decide which subscriptions are most valuable.

Funding for journals that are not often used, or whose use is unclear, may be removed, according to Fisher.

Top-tier academic journals are an essential academic resource within every discipline.

The Marx Library journal subscriptions are important for all students but especially those who need access to reputable academic journals, particularly faculty.

Graduate students and faculty employees performing research must read peer-reviewed literature and reference those academic sources within their own work.

Without those sources for reference or citation, a paper is unlikely to be well-received or published.

“Faculty scores are based on teaching, research and service,” Fisher said. “If you aren’t doing research you aren’t going to be given as high a rating. So when raises do come along, you may not be eligible.”

Faculty did receive a merit raise this year, according to Fisher. “It was a pool of 2 percent for everyone eligible for raise in a department. Some people got more than 2 percent some got a little less.”

“It’s a tight situation,” Fisher continued. “The budget for the university as a whole has increased, but we try to do other things like raise salaries. There are other programs we’re putting money into. It’s a tight balance.”