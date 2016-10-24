SHC official grand opening





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Student Health Center, which was relocated in September, had its official grand opening Thursday.

The center is now located at the heart of campus across from the Student Center on South University Dr.

“The students are excited that the medical center is right here at the center of our campus it really proves the university cares about the health of its students,” said SGA President Joshua Crownover.

The USA Student Health Center is one of only two in the state that are accreditied, according to Practice Director Beverly Kellen.

Since the move, the health center has already seen an increase in use of around 20 percent, said Kellen.

“It’s so important to have health care accessible for students,” said Dr. Michael Mitchell, vice president for student affairs. “This move is such an important one on our campus because it really puts student health and everything it offers right at the fingertips of the students.”

The SHC is staffed by physicians, including a sports medicine physician, as well as nurse practitioners, registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Currently enrolled students are qualified for treatment at the SHC through an access fee of $30 included in their tuition.

Walk-in visits are welcome for the flu vaccine, which is available to enrolled students for the price of $20.

This cost is fully covered for students who are covered by the United Healthcare plan. Students can call the clinic at

(251) 460-715.