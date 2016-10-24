Homecoming senior maid Holly Taylor





Filed under Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The USA Student Government Association recently announced the 2016 Homecoming Court.

Holly Taylor, a biomedical sciences major, was one of two senior homecoming maids selected by the student body. She will run against Ally Heng, also senior homecoming maid, for the title of 2016 Homecoming Queen.

Taylor, who described herself as an introvert, said she never considered running for homecoming court until a friend convinced her to campaign last year. She won junior maid in 2015.

“I was thrown into it,” Holly admitted. “It’s not something I had ever considered doing.”

Driven and humble, Taylor excels academically and around campus.

She’s president of the USA chapter of the Mortar Board Honor Society, a member of Chi Omega and a member of the Alpha Epsilon Delta Honors Program.

As further testament to her academic excellence and determination, she’s also in the early acceptance program at the USA College of Medicine.

Given her studious nature, Taylor doesn’t seem like the personality to seek the spotlight for the sake of it. In fact, her primary motivation to campaign for Homecoming Queen has nothing to with her. She’s motivated by a cause that is dear to her heart: animal rescue.

“You get to run a platform and a cause,” Taylor explained. “That’s why I ran for queen. My family and I have been involved with animal rescue for 9 years, and I work with local shelters and programs to adopt and foster animals.”

Taylor said the homecoming court festivities have already given her ample occasions to spread awareness to other USA students about opportunities to foster and volunteer with animals.

Whether she is elected Homecoming Queen or not, Taylor said she’s already done much of what she hoped to accomplish.

“This has been an amazing experience, and I’m going to be happy with any outcome,” Taylor said. “I’ve had the opportunity to speak with other students, and I’ve gotten more than 100 students involved with local shelters.”

When asked if she recommends any local shelters where students can volunteer, Taylor can’t contain her enthusiasm.

“Save a Stray removes animals from kill shelters and relocates them to a sister shelter in New York, where they are usually adopted in less than two weeks,” she said. “They usually save 30 to 40 dogs a month. They also help coordinate adoptions or foster pets, which is a great way for off-campus students to get involved.”

Save a Stray is a local non-profit organization in Mobile, Alabama. Students who are interested can visit saveastray.rescuegroups.org for more information.

The 2016 Homecoming Queen will be revealed during the halftime show at the USA vs GSU homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The other members of the 2016 Homecoming Court are Trey Davis, King; Rekha Paladugu, Graduate; Rachel Chamberlain, Junior; Libi Jacobs, Sophomore and Maisie Miller, Freshman.