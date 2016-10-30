With Shelby’s Senate Seat Contested, South Students Should Look to Local Politics





Over the past week, we surveyed students ]at random in the Student Center on whether or not they liked to stay politically informed.Our finding is that the majority of USA students desire to become more informed, but lack knowledge of what is taking place at a local political level.

This is completely understandable. Between classes and school, we all lead very busy lives, making the depressing world of politics easy to opt out of.

However, one thing to consider this election cycle is how our lives are affected by what is happening on a local political level. Take Republican Senator Richard Shelby’s senate seat, for example. This year his seat will be contested by Democratic candidate Robert Crumpton. As senator, Crumpton would have the power to put into law a socially progressive agenda which would be unheard of in Alabama politics.

How many of us have worked in the service industry for minimum wage and found our lives unsupportable with just one job? Crumpton would introduce legislation that increases the minimum wage from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour.

According to data on Crumpton’s website, in Alabama 45% of single parent families are living in poverty, there are 392,000 children receiving food stamps and 95,636 households are receiving federal rental assistance.

Additionally, Crumpton would help students refinance their debts at a lower interest rate. He would also fight to end a tax credit given to corporations which send jobs overseas, as well as establish a tax credit for businesses which hire local workers and bring American jobs back home.

Crumpton would also fight to fully legalize and tax marijuana, which would not only be a benefit for the state in terms of tax revenues, but would also allow farmers to grow hemp as more profitable cash crop than anything currently on the market.

Perhaps most importantly, Crumpton would fight to send more federal dollars to public education.

These are positions opposed by Shelby, who has consistently voted against funding public education, against legislation that favors the working class and against progressive marijuana policies.

Shelby has refused to debate Crumpton, likely because Shelby sees the likelihood of his seat being taken by a Democrat as overwhelmingly low.

If enough students become informed about what is happening at a local political level, we will have a chance to see politicians who actually represent us placed into office. While Crumpton and other reformist legislators may not be the preferable choice for some of us, he marks a sign that progressive voices are finding room in Alabama. The number one place to make those voices heard is at the ballot box.