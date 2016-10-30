Local Review: Mobile Museum of Art





Filed under Opinion

The Mobile Museum of Art located on Museum Drive is an eclectic collection of American art spanning over 150 years. The museum, while normally costing $12.00 for regular admission ($5.00 more for special exhibits viewings) is free to USA students on Tuesdays and Thursdays, something that all students should take advantage of.

The collections hosted by MMOA include art in a variety of mediums by all sorts of artists from around the United States. Patrons can see woodworkings, sculptures, photography, abstract paintings, oil paintings, Buddhist poetry in Japanese kana and more. It is an extensive exhibit that exposes visitors to an array of art.

“I really enjoyed the woodwork, especially,” Jesse Tollison, frequent visitor of Mobile, said. “It’s interesting to see things that you normally wouldn’t consider art be made into these incredible pieces.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is closed on Monday. The museum has three floors of exhibits, including a children’s museum for field trips and family adventures, an Asian pottery, silk screens, calligraphy collection, various exhibits of American art throughout the ages, and a special exhibit that changes four times throughout the year. The special exhibit that was most recently hosted at the museum was a touring sound sculpture by Janet Cardiff.

The museum also offers food services with its cafe, has a gift shop full of trinkets and souvenirs as well as local artists work for purchase and art classes for patrons to take part in.

For more information on the Mobile Museum of Art and all that it offers, visit their website at www.mobilemuseumofart.com or call 251-208-5200.