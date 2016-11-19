Editor’s Note: Retraction





The Vanguard is fully retracting an article published in issue 12 titled “Renowned head of galss (sic) blowing department loses tenure.” Among other errors, the article unfortunately made the wholly unsubstantiated claim that assistant glassblowing professor Matthew Patterson neglects studio equipment. The article based its accusation on only one anonymous source who was not properly collaborated. The article also unfairly implied that Patterson discouraged students from practicing outside of class and caused tension among faculty. In addition, the photograph on page three that featured Patterson was intended to promote an event for the department of visual arts was used out of context. The Vanguard deeply regrets these grievous errors and apologizes to Matthew Patterson and all others who may have been wrongly criticized by the article’s poorly reported misinformation. This article did not live up to the Vanguard’s high standards of meaningful and rigorously reported and edited journalism the staff aspires to as it serves the USA community through honest and objective reporting.