The Venardos Circus comes to Mobile

Balancing act duo Goulia and Nelson Pivaral perform in the Venardos Circus





The Venardos Circus travelled to Mobile on Feb. 1 to present “Cirque du Mardi Gras,” a circus and broadway act that is “an all-new Cirque experience combining the magic, music, and FUN of Mardi Gras like never before!” The circus will perform at the Alabama Contemporary Art Center until Feb. 14

Crowds were waved in by staff members calling, “Step right up!” and “The show’s about to start!” in typical circus fashion. Many families entered the center with excited children in tow. There were a number of adult-only groups buying drinks and finding their seats as well.

Although an unlikely venue, the Alabama Contemporary Art Center has been briefly transformed into a classic circus environment. Inside, face painting and other family-friendly activities plays into the circus feeling. Snacks and drinks are available for purchase, although every customer can get a free hotdog during the show. An hour before the show, there is an interactive pre-show which allows an up-close and personal experience at the Venardos Circus.

When the show began, parents and children rushed to their seats as the house lights dimmed. The seats come right up to the edge of the stage which was cast in deep mood-lighting to fit the performances. The front row audience members feel as if they are a part of the act. There were also balcony and ringside VIP seats that allowed ticket-holders a bird’s eye view of the stage.

Kids sat in the isles, eager to see what each performer would do next. The cast often interacted with the audience with impromptu comments or acts depending on what’s happening around them.

“There’s suspenseful elements and daredevil acts,” Venardos Circus producer Kevin Venardos said. “All these elements are stitched together with a little storytelling.”

The show features many circus acts while telling a broadway story of two men who wish to be in a Mardi Gras circus. The slap-stick story unfolds between the different performances.

“These characters, the Lost Cause Minstrels, are would-be musicians who want to be a part of a Mardi Gras parade,” Venardos explained. “Over the course of the show, they figure out what they’re made of, but you’ll have to come to the show to find out if they have what it takes to be in a Mardi Gras parade.”

Several acts are punctuated with singing. Performances vary from sword walkers to fire breathers to aerial acts. The audience is left laughing one moment, then holding their breaths the next.

Many performers in the circus do more than one task. Actor Brad Weston appears in different costumes throughout the show, doing a golf juggling skit, a thrilling sword balancing act that had the audience also on-edge from start to finish, and a mesmerizing performance with large metal-cage shapes.

“I have to ask three or four different jobs from each person on our crew,” Venardos said. “It’s absolutely essential to be able to deliver the multitude of things that are going on in the production.”

Contortionist Goulia Pivaral starts with a whimsical aerial contortion act. Her husband, Nelson Pivaral, joins her to tell a story through a breath-taking balancing act that shows the true meaning of trusting your partner. Their daughter, Sasha Pivaral, performs a glamourous contortion act ending with shooting a bow and arrow with just her feet as she balances in a handstand.

As the show goes on, the audience learns just what the Lost Cause Minstrels (Ryan Combs and Steven Copeland) are made of. After the show, the audience is invited to come and take pictures with the cast.

The Venardos Circus is in town until Feb. 14 and is offering students 20 percent off of their tickets with a coupon from The Vanguard. Ticket prices and more information on The Venardos Circus can be found at www.venardoscircus.com.