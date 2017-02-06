Student Spotlight: Timothy Wei Min Patrick

Patrick is a double major in music education and piano performance Jake Cannon Jake Cannon Patrick is a double major in music education and piano performance





Filed under Life, Showcase

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Timothy Wei Min Patrick, a senior at the University of South Alabama, has never allowed any obstacles to stop him from pursuing his passion for music.

Patrick performed at the Superdome in 2013, and has amazed students at USA with his ability to play the piano backwards. His favorite performance was at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in 2013. Despite his musical success, Patrick’s story has been challenging and rigorous.

Patrick began losing his sight around 4-years-old. He recalls seeing lights and lighting around age 6, but soon lost his vision completely.

His father died when he was 5-years-old. His grandparents took care of him for another two years before he was placed in an orphanage in southern China.

In the orphanage, his caregiver played piano and taught the children how to sing the notes back to her. Patrick could do this well, and his caregiver taught him to play the piano.

His soon-to-be mother visited the orphanage on a mission trip with no intention to adopt a child. When she met Patrick, she knew she wanted to make him part of her family.

“Before the orphanage, I never knew when my next meal would be, or who I would be staying with,” Patrick said.

Patrick immigrated to the U.S. at 10-years-old. He had to learn a different culture, a different language and make new friends.

“I’m quite excited about learning English, the language,” he said. “I never thought I would be able to communicate with everyone when I first came to the United States.”

Patrick’s first piano teacher, Melissa Turner, initially denied Tim lessons because she was unsure how to teach someone that was blind. Despite her fears, after Turner heard Tim play, she realized Tim had an aptitude, and gave him lessons for free.

Before Patrick came to college, he was unaware that braille music existed. He learned piano pieces by repetition, memorization, and listening, rather than by reading music. Patrick never completed the first level of piano. However, upon hearing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21, Patrick was inspired to learn the piece. With the help from his teacher, and a lot of hard work, he mastered the piece, which later became his motivation for pursuing music.

“Talent can only get you so far,” Patrick said. “You must work hard. Getting better takes time and patience. All you can do is wake up and try again, and never give up.”

“Back then (when he lived in China) if you asked me if I would be going to college, I don’t think I could have said yes,” Patrick said. “I never thought I’d be able to go to college. Just being here at this fine University is fulfilling a dream within itself.”

Patrick said he knew by the time he came to USA that he wanted to pursue music, and teach it, for the rest of his life.

“Music is my joy, my passion, and my motivation,” he said, “Sometimes I can match a piece music to a personality of a friend, and it’s almost like I’m spending time with them.”

Patrick will graduate in May of 2018 with a double major in music education and piano performance. He plans to earn his master’s degree in piano performance.

“Everyone at South is so kind and always willing to help me,” he said, “All the professors at South have been helped me succeed. Dr. Holm has especially impacted me by being my mentor.”

Patrick intends to stay in Mobile and teach music privately. He hopes to find a job teaching music at a school and directing a large band.

“Don’t let others tell you what you can or can’t do,” Tim said, “Hard work pays off; you’ve just got to believe in yourself.”

Patrick’s next concert is scheduled for April 4 at Laidlaw Performing Arts Center, where he will be playing the piece that inspired him to begin his challenging, rewarding journey of music: Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21.