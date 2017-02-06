Winter Jam: Hit or Miss?

Winter Jam is a Christian Concert tour that comes to the Mitchell Center every year.





Every year, lines of people wait outside of the Mitchell Center to attend Winter Jam, a concert consisting of popular and up-and-coming Christian artists. Past performers included Skillet, for KING & COUNTRY, and Blanca. This year, some students said the event felt like it was missing something while others said it was one of the best years for Winter Jam.

The concert started, bands played their hearts out, and the majority of the people seemed to enjoy the show. Aside from the usual rig of lasers and LEDs, the only other on-stage elements were a disco ball and carbon dioxide cannons that shot CO2 vapor into the air.

There were no lights lining the catwalks and no pyrotechnics like the previous years. The stage had no moving components and was stationary, leaving it up to the performers to liven things up.

While some argued that this setup was not up to par, others disagreed.

“Not every band has the same type of stuff when they perform,” USA junior and Reformed University Fellowship member Morgan Tooles said. “If they did, they would all be the same and nothing would stick out.”

Each band came, played, and gave a testimony before redirecting the attention to God and leaving the stage. One of the bigger acts of the night, Andy Mineo, a white christian rapper from New York, was criticized for rapping while Steven Malcom only hyped the crowd.

“They can both rap, regardless of skin tone,” Tooles said. “Steven Malcom isn’t as big as Andy yet, but he’ll get there. Andy has been in the game for years and has his own squad of rappers to back him up.”

Andy also addresses this issue in his song “You Can’t Stop Me,” where he mentions reasons people tell him not to rap. “Plus, well your pigment, Andy, huh, you don’t got skill, you a gimmick Andy,” he rapped.

Without a movie to promote, or a big cause to fight for, many of the talks between performances boiled down to, “Buy our latest album and get a shirt free,” or “Don’t be ashamed to be a Christian.”

“The headlining performances don’t have to have something huge going on to have people excited to see them because they’re still fans no matter what,” Tooles said. “I saw it as a more worship setting [this year] which I thoroughly enjoyed as well as others.”