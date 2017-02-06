Impact of executive order uncertain for USA





Filed under News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

President Donald Trump issued an executive order putting into effect a travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries on Jan. 27, 2017. The seven countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. CNN reported that this ban will affect roughly 218 million people.

The order stops all refugees from crossing United States borders for 120 days and prevents travelers from the seven countries for 90 days. Syria is barred indefinitely. Trump’s order may also require green card holders to rescreen after visiting any of the listed countries.

According to a press release, the Trump administration attributed the cause of the ban as a need to “protect its citizens from foreign nationals who intend to commit terrorist attacks in the United States; and to prevent the admission of foreign nationals who intend to exploit United States immigration laws for malevolent purposes,” as outlined in section two of Trump’s executive orders.

Trump’s executive order spurred outrage from many U.S. citizens. Many protesters have gathered at international airports, such as the JFK airport, to voice their concern. Al Jazeera reported that hundreds of demonstrators showed up to the New York airport, as well as airports in Chicago, San Francisco and Washington DC.

Muslim Student Association President Mahmud Yusuf said, “Looking at the news and how all these people are standing up with us is kind of heartwarming.”

Yusuf continued on to say that is comforting to know that despite a cultural and religious difference, there are people willing to stand with Muslims.

“It truly is beautiful that there are people standing for you even though you have a different religion,” Yusuf said.

The Trump administration has also received questions as to why some countries, such as Egypt and Turkey, who had citizens tied to 9/11 terrorist attacks, were not on the ban list.

Trump’s personal business in Egypt and Saudi Arabia have left some people skeptical of the president’s intentions, according to CNN and.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus stated that business ties had no influence over the countries selected.

White House Secretary Sean Spicer said that the countries affected by the executive order were those the Obama administration considered “countries of concern.” Spicer continued on to say

that because certain countries were not on the ban list now did not mean they would not be in the future, according to CNN.

Department of Homeland Security John Kelly has also jumped to aid the Trump administration, standing by the president’s executive actions. According to NPR, Kelly said at a press conference that it was not a ban but a “temporary pause” while officials look into ways to improve the system we have for immigrants and refugees.

Kelly mentioned some screening processes being considered by officials. He said that monitoring both an applicant’s internet and telephone activity are something in development. Kelly added that the ban may last longer for some countries on the list, according to NPR.

USA College Republican Group said they are confident that President Trump is trying to keep America safe by ensuring the immigration system is both effective and efficient.

CRG also commented on the diversity on USA’s campus regarding the travel ban. “many of our members are first- and second-generation immigrants, and we celebrate the melting pot of religious beliefs, political beliefs, and rich heritages which they bring to our group.”

CRG also said they hope no USA students are negatively impacted by the travel ban.

USA President Tony Waldrop sent an email to all USA students regarding Trump’s executive order.

“Our international students add immeasurable value to our campus by bringing the richness of their cultures and experiences to the University,” Waldrop said. “We are grateful for their contributions and welcome them.”

In his email, Waldrop reassured students who may be affected by the order that the university is monitoring the situation closely. He also informed students to contact the Office of International Services if they had any questions.

As of Feb. 3, Trump’s ban has been put on pause after Judge James Robart of the Federal District Court in Seattle ruled that the Trump administration lacked support of a need to protect US citizens from the affected countries, according to the New York Times.

The Justice Department sought to reinstate the travel ban, but their request was denied by an appeals court. Trump’s administration is expected to reply Monday, Feb. 6.