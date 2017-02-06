USA assist Mississippi university after tornadoes

Students assisted with the William Carey Tornado relief effort with a supplies drop-off on Friday, Jan. 27 2017. Pictured in the group with supplies are Dr. Michael Mitchell, SGA President Josh Crownover, Shaun Holloway, Mrs. Valerie Bridgeforth, SGA Coordinator Heather Sprinkle. Photo provided by Josh Crownover





A tornado struck parts of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in the early morning hours of Jan. 21 and severely damaged almost every building on William Carey University’s campus. The University of South Alabama reached out to assist those affected by the storm.

Dr. Michael Mitchell, vice president of student affairs and dean of students, USA SGA, and several student organizations on campus, including the Alpha Epsilon Delta and Kuwaiti Student Association, asked students, staff and faculty to donate supplies. Items included Wal-Mart gift cards, bedding and bath essentials, water and toiletries, and more.

“It was fantastic to be able to provide those resources to a neighbor community in need,” SGA President Joshua Crownover said.

The cataclysmic storm claimed the lives of four people in the community. Hattiesburg was in disarray and sustained a large amount of damage. There was at least 15 miles of destruction, according to the National Weather Service. A majority of William Carey students reported minor injuries, and one student did lose four of her fingers during the tornado.

William Carey residence halls were uninhabitable after the storm. Southern Mississippi University and Camp Shelby offered housing to several students as a result.

USA volunteers delivered the donation supplies to Hattiesburg two weekends ago. SGA delivered two full SUVs of supplies in addition to over $1000 in Wal-Mart gift cards. The supplies and gift cards were donated by not only members of USA but also USA hospitals and clinics.

“With the help of the extreme generosity of the Jaguar community, we were able to really have a positive impact on the lives of so many students at William Carey as they begin to recover from the devastation to their campus and their community,” Crownover said.

KSA alone collected a total of $400 for gift cards through a donation table set up at the Student Center.

The AED organization were also able to deliver a car full of donations. Juan Pardo, AED Vice President, estimates that these supplies consisted of roughly six cases of bottled water, over 12 bags of clothing, over 75 cans of food, over a dozen packs of diapers, and countless other essentials and non-perishables.

“This community is right next door, making them neighbors to us. They are our friends, family and loved ones,” Pardo said.

As for the educational agenda, William Carey has temporarily turned to online learning resources to finish off the winter trimester. Most faculty and staff are currently working overtime to adapt to the predicament and get ready for the spring trimester, where they hope to teach in a face-to-face manner. Southern Miss even offered to provide space for classes for the William Carey students.

USA’s tornado relief efforts are not over. The university continues to reach out to the community of Hattiesburg. AED will continue to collect donations throughout the entirety of February.

“I am so proud and delighted to see not only our members but how the rest of South’s community has stepped up to help this community in their time of need,” Pardo said.