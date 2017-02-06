Close loss for men’s basketball

In the last five seconds, two free throw shots from Georgia State’s Isaiah Dennis sealed a 83-80 GSU victory over the USA Jaguars. Their victory advanced GSUs’ record to 7-2 in the Sun Belt Conference. USA’s current Sun Belt Conference record is now 4-6.

Scoring first, USA maintained the lead for minute one of the first period, but later in the half, GSU held a 16 point lead, the largest deficit of the game.

“It was a great basketball game,” head coach Matthew Graves said. “Really proud of our effort, but unfortunately, we were down as many as 16-0 in the first half and they were shooting the ball extremely well offensively. We made a couple adjustments in the second half, and began to defend really well.”

In the second half, the big cats tied up twice, but in the end, it was the Jaguars that could not surpass the Panthers’ defense.

With 3:54 left in the game, South Alabama’s Georgi Boyanov tied up the score 68-68 with a layup while Jeremy Hollowell of Georgia State returned to take the lead away from the Jags. The next tie game scorer was USA’s Ken Williams with a layup, making it 73-73 when Hollowell returned again with a three-pointer. The last minute and a half of the game consisted of an intense rally back and forth between the teams with 1-4 point margins.

“If we didn’t have a couple of those turnovers in that stretch we might have caught up with the points we needed.” Graves said. “We hung tough, and I thought some guys made some big shots down the stretch. Unfortunately, when you allow 59 percent from the field it’s going to be awfully tough to win that ballgame.”

Williams was thought to have made the play of the game for South with five seconds left, sinking a three-pointer, and down by one when a foul was called against him. Isaiah Dennis from GSU was good for both free throws to end the game 83-80.

After clawing their way through the battle, Monday’s loss has left the Jaguars with a 10-12 overall record and 3-6 record in The Sun Belt Conference.

“I think the guys are figuring some things out, but it’s frustrating when you dig yourself a little bit of a hole like that and have to fight your way out of it,” Graves said. “I couldn’t be more proud of their effort this weekend coming off of some games that I didn’t think we played quite as well in. I thought we took a step in the right direction with these games.”

The Jaguars fought tooth and nail, but could not redeem the upper hand to the match against the Panthers. This weekend, both the Men’s and Women’s teams are scheduled to travel to play against the in-state rival: Troy University.