Rafael Scott breaks two records

USA Junior Track star Rafael Scott set the school record twice for the fastest time on the 60-meter dash. Last week, he broke his record at 6.59 seconds. It earned Scott the third fastest time in the world, second fastest time in the NCAA, and the best in the Sun Belt Conference.

“If you want something, go get it. You have to be able to keep a strong mindset,” Scott said.

A transfer from the University of Alabama at Birmingham from Lucedale, Mississippi, Scott did not plan to participate in the track program at USA. His family convinced him to not waste his talent and to at least try out. After making the team, he began to work hard to get his times down.

His achievements give him opportunities for Olympic or professional track training after college. Scott is an exercise science major and praises USA Assistant Coach Lyndell Farmer for inspiring him to want to coach for a living. His desired career path after competing as an athlete is coaching track.

“Coach Farmer obviously loves his job,” Scott said. “The time he dedicates to each athlete sets a good example and makes us strive to do better,

Scott claims the only difference between being a normal student and a student athlete is the amount of freedom he has have with his time. The track team practices for three hours every day of the school week. If a student athlete wants or needs a job, time is even more limited. It’s all about time management.

“Last year I did track, school, and worked at PDQ,” Scott said. “Thankfully, it was unnecessary this year because I got more scholarships. In junior level classes I don’t know if I could have managed so easily as I did last year.”

Scott encourages all students to try out for a team and put their athletic talent to use. He said it could lead to something much greater that imagined; it could give students the opportunity to meet someone who reveals true passion, like Coach Farmer did for Scott.