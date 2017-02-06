New football recruits

The USA football team announced on Feb. 1, 2017, that it recruited 10 new athletes, and scored a junior college transfer.

“We achieved what we set out to do, targeting the positions we needed this year, dealing with a lesser amount of scholarships,” head coach Joey Jones said. “We may not have gotten as many players as other schools, but the quality and caliber of who we got is extraordinary. The height on these guys will definitely help on the deep catches, we were trying to find bigger guys who don’t get worn down so quickly in the game.”

Three players were recruited right out of Mobile: Kendric Haynes, a linebacker from Murphy high school; Cephus Johnson, a quarterback from Davidson high school; Jalen Tolbert, a wide receiver from McGill-Toolen high school. Along with these three top players, USA recruited two more wide receivers, two safeties, two cornerbacks, a linebacker, a running back and an offensive lineman. The stature of the athletes ranges from 5-10, 170 to 6-5, 290.

“We’re going to play the very best players, so we don’t know if any of the new recruits will start this year, but they will definitely continue to work and get better so they’re always available and ready,” Jones said. “Flenord, Tolbert, and Stanley, all wide receivers, have great talent and opportunities to start this season because we’re in need. Johnson, in my opinion, has a leadership quality that is going to be a really good force in our program.”

The team has more opportunities for recruitment because USA made it to two bowl games despite the program being so young.

“The kids are really impressed with our record, and I think they know that we’re on the verge of something great here, and now we have the offensive and defensive depth necessary to execute them,” Jones said. “With our first-ever class just graduated, we now have a backbone and something strong for the players to walk into.”