Find your peace of mind, find your Jiu-Jitsu

Filed under Life

Gulf Coast Jiu-Jitsu Academy devotes itself to providing self-defense skills and a lifestyle perfect for thriving in a world that is sometimes polarizing and strife ridden.

Gulf Coast Jiu-Jitsu is led by Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt instructor Corey Richardson. Richardson has devoted much of his life to BJJ and achieved black belt in nine years. With a black belt in BJJ at 31-years-old, Richardson is the youngest BJJ black belt in Mobile.

“I’m the youngest, but I have the oldest mindset, and I’m happy to be the purest out of the group.” said Corey about his youth and the purity of the Rickson Gracie curriculum that his school follows.

The Rickson Gracie curriculum provides the tools and mindset for dealing with any problem that can be faced through life. This form of Jiu-Jitsu not only focuses on self-defense, but on proper breathing techniques needed for focusing the mind and staying calm under stressful situations.

“One of the things I find that is unique to Rickson Gracie is on controlling your emotions through your breathing as well as other metabolic reactions that you otherwise couldn’t control,” Richardson said.

BJJ can be especially helpful to students in providing them a positive lifestyle that can lower stress and help improve the lives of others. It also allows for healthy channeling of aggression and negative energy.

“It allows you to immerse yourself into something positive, as opposed to rebelling against society and playing the it’s-not-fair card,” Richardson said.

Through his Jiu Jitsu academy Corey has formed a team of like-minded people who care about each other and the martial arts.

“He is making such a huge impact on peoples’ lives through his teaching and training and emphasis on establishing a positive, safe, and cooperative training environment where we all help each other grow.” said Kim Williams, a 3 stripe blue belt under Richardson.

Williams has trained with Gulf Coast Jiu-Jitsu for five years and feels it has benefited her in many ways.

“It has greatly improved my confidence and overall awareness, not to mention BJJ is an excellent form of exercise! However, the most important benefit is knowing that from a real life self-defense situation my chances of getting away are so much higher now,” Williams said.

This highlights a concern of many women in today’s society. The ability to fend off attackers in a practical way is a skill especially valuable to women who many times are not as big or strong as a would-be attacker. BJJ was developed with this purpose in mind.

The founder of BJJ, Helio Gracie knew that there needed to be a martial art that favored technique and leverage over strength and size. According to graciejiujitsu.com, Helio wanted to develop a martial art that was not so aggressive. In fact, Jiu-Jitsu translates into “Gentle Art” and this principle led Helio to develop what is now known as BJJ. Consequently, this is what sets Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu apart from any other martial art. The inclusiveness of BJJ allows for anyone big or small to join and reap the benefits.

Gulf Coast Jiu-Jitsu Academy is located on 1175 Hillcrest Rd. Mobile, Ala. Gulf Coast Jiu-Jitsu is the only Jiu-Jitsu school that the University of South Alabama offers a class for. If you’re interested in taking a South accredited class when they’re available, register at southalabama.edu/cce/registration.