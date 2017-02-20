USA baseball shatters previous school record

Filed under Showcase, Sports

The South Alabama baseball team had a record-breaking opening weekend at Stanky field highlighted by a 32-0 win over Eastern Illinois as the Jaguars swept the Panthers to start the season 3-0.

The 32-0 contest marked the most runs scored in a single game in South Alabama history, dethroning a 2013 game against New Orleans (29 runs).

Due to a rain delay that canceled opening night on Friday, the Jaguars hosted a doubleheader on Saturday against EIU. The Jags first dealt an 8-2 win, rallying back from a two-run Panther homer in the top of the second inning. South Alabama answered with a seven-run seventh inning adding a final run in the eighth for the 8-2 final.

During the second game, the Jaguars made South Alabama baseball history with a one-hit shutout with a school record 32 runs. Eddie Paparella tied former Jaguar Alex Pastore’s nine-RBI performance (1973 contest against Auburn) in the game, going 5-for-5 with a triple.

LHP Zach Melton tossed six no-hit innings and struck out nine with one walk to earn the win. Andy Arguelles contributed three strikeouts and allowed one hit in two innings pitched.

“What can you say about Melton,” Head coach Mark Calvi told USAJaguars. “He was fantastic tonight. And we got into a rhythm and started swinging the bats, and it was good to see. That was arguably their number-one, and we swung the bats pretty well.

“I’m excited for the kids; they never let up. They knew it was a long day, but everyone went hard. We were fortunate enough to get a lot of guys in there. We’re going to have to keep guys fresh, but I am proud of the way they approached the whole day.”

According to USAJaguars, Tyler Perez tossed one perfect inning in his debut.

“He has a curveball and slider; he throws his breaking ball for strikes and has a good changeup,” USA head coach Mark Calvi said. “He has poise and competitiveness beyond his years. We’re looking forward to having Tyler in the program.”

On Sunday, South Alabama defeated EIU 8-3 to attain a three-game sweep.

Right-hander Nick DeSantis tossed three shutout innings, according to USAJaguars. He allowed just one hit, struck out five and issued one walk to earn the win in his USA debut.

“(Nick) DeSantis was really good for us today,” Calvi said. “He has that good slider, and he’s an older guy who has a feel for what he is doing.”

“I thought we played really well in both games yesterday,” Calvi told USAJaguars. “Not everything is going to be easy, and I am glad we got pushed a little bit in the first game and in this game and had to respond. Our guys did a nice job. We got a lot of guys in there this weekend, and it was good to see everyone contribute and help this team win.”

South Alabama will play against Alabama A&M Tuesday and Wednesday for a midweek matchup at Stanky Field starting at 6:30 p.m.