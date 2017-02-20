Volunteer with pets instead of adopting

Life

It’s tempting to own a cute and cuddly animal, but most students lack the time, money and stability they need to own a pet.

Sometimes students adopt animals anyway, and this often leads to the pets being abandoned or mistreated. An emaciated dog was found at The Grove earlier this month.

The Mobile Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) deals with such cases around Mobile on a daily basis.

“A much better course of action would be for the students to volunteer at an animal shelter like the Mobile SPCA,” Executive Director of the Mobile SPCA Janine Woods said. “They can get a “pet-fix” without the headache or expense involved with owning a pet.”

Students are not allowed to own pets in campus housing or at The Grove unless given special permission by the Office of Student Disability Services. That doesn’t stop some student, though.

For students on campus, or at The Grove, if volunteering isn’t an option, it may be better to stay away from animals until they are able to move to a house or apartment that allows pets.

“Time and again students adopt an animal and when it’s time to go home on break the parents do not want the pet and refuse to let the student bring it home with them,” Woods said. “We hear stories of abandoned pets left inside and outside of apartments that barely survive.”

For the animals, this is a much safer alternative than betting on The Grove or campus housing overlooking the pet. In the best case scenario, when found, the pet will be rehoused. In the worst case, it may be sent to an overcrowded shelter and euthanized.

“Quite often students adopt a cat at PetSmart and when they get caught with it in their dorm room or apartment they just put the cat outside,” Woods said. “This may be a cat that has never been outside and it has no idea how to survive. It will probably be killed by a car or other animal.”

This is even more of a problem if the pet is not fixed and then simply dumped on the streets. The Mobile SPCA offers a $10 off coupon for spaying and neutering. The Mobile SPCA assists with over 1,000 spay or neuter surgeries each year through their $10 off coupon. The coupon lists several clinics that pet owners can visit to have their pets treated.

The SPCA is beginning a new program called SNAP (spay-neuter assistance program). People can have their owned animals fixed for a $20 copay. The rest of the fee will be paid through a grant the Mobile SPCA received through charities.

While not encouraging students to get an animal if their situation isn’t right, the Mobile SPCA is willing to accept pets if people can no longer take care of them.

“If it is a dog or cat we can rehome or transport we will take it if we have kennel space,” Woods said. “We can not take all animals since cage space is the biggest factor, but we do have waiting lists and we will call the owner when space becomes available.”

In 2016 the Mobile SPCA placed 545 cats and 415 dogs locally, and transported 626 puppies and adult dogs via the transport program to shelters in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

“Honestly, while sometimes difficult, the best course of action for students is to not adopt a pet in the first place,” Woods said. “Student’s circumstance can change every semester and those circumstances can literally be life threatening for a pet.”

The Mobile SPCA will deny pets to students living on campus or at The Grove.

“We don’t think they will be bad pet guardians we just know student’s lives and circumstances change and the outcome for pets is normally not a positive one,” Woods said.

For students that live in a home or in an apartment that allows pets and have paid the pet deposit the Mobile SPCA will consider letting them foster puppies or kittens. While fostering an animal, the Mobile SPCA is responsible for all medical and food costs. If something happens and they can no longer foster, or when the pet is ready for adoption the Mobile SPCA will take the pet back and the student has no more responsibility for that pet.

“Our campus is an excellent place for exercise and enjoyment, and anyone, employed by the University or not, is welcome to bring their dogs to campus for walks,” Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Michael Mitchell said. “In order to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for our entire community, all dogs must be on leashes at all times, whether on campus sidewalks, open areas or on bike and natural trails.”

For more information about volunteering at the Mobile SPCA or other shelters, visit mobilespca.org/about-mobile-spca/volunteer.aspx or contact a local shelter.