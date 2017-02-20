Two USA departments will relocate to college of education





The interdisciplinary studies, and hospitality and tourism management programs will move from the college of continuing education and special programs to the college of education. The programs will not incur any changes to the curriculum, according to USA Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. David Johnson.

The interdisciplinary studies and hospitality and tourism management programs were moved into the college of education as a result of the creation of the Global USA program on Feb 10.

“Keeping the curriculum the way it is, at least for now, and keeping the flexibility in the curriculum is important because we have signed articulation agreements with community colleges,” Johnson said. “If they went to the college of business, they would have to completely change the curriculum.”

Johnson was quick to note that although there could be changes to the curriculum in the future, those changes would be due to faculty review.

Interdisciplinary studies student Deborah Fetherland and hospitality and tourism management student Claire Burch wondered why their programs were reassigned to the college of education. Dr. Johnson pointed out that the college of education is an extremely varied college, with programs beyond K-12 education, such as leisure studies and exercise science.

“I went to the hospitality and tourism management executive committee of the advisory board and they indicated that they did not want to see dramatic changes in the curriculum. They unanimously agreed that the program should be moved to the college of education. Interdisciplinary studies was moved to the college of education for similar reasons.” Johnson said.

The hospitality and tourism management executive committee of the advisory board is comprised of local leaders in the hospitality field.

Johnson hopes that the similarities between the existing programs in the college of education and the programs being transferred into the college of education will promote collaboration and networking opportunities between the two programs.

To reflect the growing diversity of the programs in the college of education, the university is considering renaming the College of Education, according to Johnson. The university is developing a process to solicit faculty feedback into that decision.

A timeline for this decision has not been announced.

This move will not affect scholarships granted to the interdisciplinary studies or hospitality and tourism management students, according to Johnson. The scholarships will continue to be awarded to interdisciplinary studies and hospitality and tourism management students.

Nor will this decision affect the number of seats on the Student Government Association. According to SGA President Joshua Crownover, there are no procedures in SGA’s constitution that discuss the dissolution of a college.

His interpretation of SGA’s constitution is that the two senate seats currently held by the college of continuing education and special programs will be reallocated to different colleges in the next election cycle. The current college of continuing education and special programs senators, Claire Burch and Harrison Winter, will continue to serve out the remainder of their terms, according to Crownover.

The current interdisciplinary studies and career planning courses (courses with the IDS or CP prefix) will continue through the Spring semester as scheduled. Students will register through the college of education in the summer semester for interdisciplinary studies and career planning courses. There are no planned changes to the interdisciplinary studies and career planning courses at this time, according to Johnson.