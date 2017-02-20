Liberation Fashion Show





The models were dressed, the stage was set, and the crowd flourished with excitement as they waited for the House of Jags “Liberation” fashion show to begin this past Thursday night. The House of Jags is a student fashion organization.

The show focused on promoting and embracing African American culture.

“For me, being African American, I think it is something we are still fighting for. To be set free from a lot of things,” said Jade Withers, USA senior and House of Jags president, when asked why she chose to name the show “Liberation.”

“I think it is the ultimate goal for all of us though, we all are going to school to be able to break free,” said Withers. She added that she hopes that she can show a sense of freedom in the wake of the election.

The lights dimmed and the audience turned their attention to the single unoccupied chair that had been placed on the runway. A dancer, who donned a face painted white and all black attire, confidently took her seat. Once the music started she had became a new body, one determined to break the boundaries set before her. She became Liberated.

The runway did not skip a beat as two stools replaced the chair. Dressed in chic dresses sat two poised African American women. Displaying both power and pride, the two began their walk down the runway to Beyonce’s “Formation.” The two models conveyed dignity and fervor as they stepped down the runway. Their heads held high and each step filled with confidence, reveling in the thought, “all eyes are on me.”

Between the collections Withers had put together, guest were presented with various acts including vocal performance and African proverbs, spoken in the native tongue and then translated. Though most of the audience could not self-translate the proverbs, the audience listened with an intensity that heightened the beauty of the moment. All lips were closed and all ears were open.

Following in suit, women and men of color strutted onto the stage, dressed in sexy dresses and sleek suits. The men’s suits were nice, but the real wow factor were the shoes. Each suit was paired perfectly with a pop of color and print that captivated the crowd.

The show was curated by Withers. She shared that this was not her first runway Withers has done makeup for models during Mobile fashion week, as well as helping models dress at the Girls of Fall Show. Girls of Fall Show is a fashion show that focus on women who enjoy fashion but adds sports elements into the mix.

She shared that “Liberation” is the most extensive work she has done to date. “I have been running around with my head cut off,” jested Withers. “It is a surge of excitement and stress putting everything together.”

“I think people shy away because it is fashion and they automatically assume I have to know how to dress,” said Withers.

“Yes, the organization is fashion based, but I want it to be a platform for people to express themselves in how they dress.”

Withers said that if any student is interested in joining House of Jags, they can contact her at [email protected].